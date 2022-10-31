38m ago

Brazil president-elect Lula urges 'peace and unity' after vote

  • President-elect won Brazil's election with 50.9 percent of the vote. 
  • He called for peace and unity in the country during his victory speech on Sunday. 
  • Lula's inauguration is scheduled for 1 January.

President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for "peace and unity" on Sunday in bitterly divided Brazil, saying the country was no longer an international pariah, and highlighting the need for a "living Amazon".

In his victory speech, Lula reached out to supporters and rivals alike, highlighting the need for "a Brazil of peace, democracy, and opportunity."

He touched on gender and racial equality and the urgent need to deal with a hunger crisis affecting 33.1 million Brazilians.

"The wheel of the economy will turn again," he promised.

READ | Lula wins Brazilian election, Bolsonaro has not conceded

Da Silva won with 50.9 percent to far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro's 49.1 percent, a snapshot of how polarised the country has become after a dirty election campaign.

"It is in no one's interest to live in a divided nation in a permanent state of war," the 77-year-old leftist said, vowing to serve all 215 million Brazilians, and not only those who voted for him.

"This country needs peace and unity. This population doesn't want to fight anymore."

He signaled that Brazil was ready to take its place again on the international stage, after Bolsonaro aligned himself with former US president Donald Trump and took frequent aim at traditional allies.


"Today we tell the world that Brazil is back. It is too big to be banished to this sad role of global pariah."

All eyes in western capitals have been on the outcome of the election, with the future of the Amazon rainforest and its impact on the global climate emergency at stake.

The issue took a backseat in an election dominated by personal attacks and economical concerns.

Lula said: 

Brazil is ready to take back its role in the fight against the climate crisis, protecting all of our biomes, especially the Amazon forest.

"Brazil and the planet need a living Amazon."




