1h ago

add bookmark

Brazil supermarket's corpse cover-up sparks outcry

Picture: iStock/ MattGush
  • A supermarket chain in Brazil apologised for its handling of an employee's death at one of its stores.
  • The deceased man's body was covered with boxes and umbrellas and remained open for business.
  • Carrefour said the man had received first aid and that emergency responders' instructions were not to move the body.

A supermarket chain in Brazil apologised on Wednesday for its handling of an employee's death at one of its stores, which covered the man's body with boxes and umbrellas and remained open for business.

The Brazilian subsidiary of French supermarket group Carrefour said it regretted how its store in the northeastern city of Recife reacted after a sales representative it identified as Moises Santos died of a heart attack.

The employee died on Friday, but the incident went viral on social media on Wednesday, along with images of the man's body lying in an aisle, cordoned off with cardboard boxes and covered up with large green parasols.

"A worker died in a Carrefour supermarket in Recife, which covered up his body to remain open. Welcome to Brazil in the year 2020," one Twitter user wrote.

"Carrefour apologises for the inappropriate way it handled the sad and unexpected passing," the firm said in a statement.

"The company made a mistake in not immediately closing the store after the incident."

Carrefour said the man had received first aid and that emergency responders' instructions were not to move the body.

"We have since changed our protocol for rare situations such as this, including a requirement to close the store," it said.

The victim's wife said her husband's name was not Moises Santos, but Manoel Moises Cavalcante, and voiced anger at the situation.

"I was outraged. Apparently human beings are worth nothing. People only care about money," she told news website G1.

Carrefour faced another scandal in Brazil in 2018, when a security guard beat a dog to death inside a store in Sao Paulo, an incident that likewise caused outcry on social media.

Related Links
Wife of Brazil President Bolsonaro tests negative for Covid-19
WHO warns of virus danger as Brazil cases hit one million
Brazil to become testing ground for coronavirus vaccine
Read more on:
brazil
Lottery
1 person bags R324k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Your take on SA rugby players opting not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matters movement in England over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Their personal views should be respected
59% - 7393 votes
I'm disappointed
12% - 1510 votes
What's the issue? They wore 'Rugby against Racism' T-shirts
29% - 3692 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.23
(+0.09)
ZAR/GBP
22.61
(+0.07)
ZAR/EUR
20.39
(+0.27)
ZAR/AUD
12.34
(+0.53)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.11)
Gold
1926.57
(+0.00)
Silver
26.86
(+0.77)
Platinum
924.01
(-0.43)
Brent Crude
45.55
(-0.28)
Palladium
2149.00
(+0.74)
All Share
55489.20
(-1.67)
Top 40
51232.41
(-1.74)
Financial 15
10000.29
(-1.89)
Industrial 25
73153.15
(-1.28)
Resource 10
56761.71
(-2.20)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo