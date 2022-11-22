Brazil's Bolsonaro files complaint to challenge election results

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has challenged some of the results of last month's election, CNN Brasil reported on Tuesday, saying he had filed a claim with the electoral court to invalidate votes from some electronic voting machines.

The complaint claims there were "irreparable nonconformities" in voting machines with the potential to "tarnish" the election that resulted in the victory of leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, CNN Brasil reported.

Brazil's federal electoral court (TSE) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bolsonaro's claim is unlikely to get far, as Lula's victory has been ratified by the TSE, and acknowledged by Brazil's leading politicians and international allies including the United States.

But it could fuel a small but committed protest movement that has so far refused to accept the result.