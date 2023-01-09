1h ago

Brazil's Bolsonaro hospitalised in the US with abdominal pain - reports

Jair Bolsonaro.
Jair Bolsonaro.
EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Orlando, Florida, with "abdominal pain," newspaper O Globo reported on Monday, a day after some of his hardcore supporters stormed the capital city of Brasilia.

A source had confirmed the same to Reuters, saying his condition was "not worrying" 

Bolsonaro has been hospitalised multiple times in recent years with gut blockages after being stabbed while campaigning for the presidency in 2018. He traveled to the United States two days before Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took the office of president.

Brazilian newspaper O Globo had reported earlier in the day that Bolsonaro had been suffering from abdominal pain.


