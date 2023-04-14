Brazil's Bolsonaro ordered to testify on 8 January riots - court order

Brazil's Supreme Court has ordered former President Jair Bolsonaro to testify before federal police within 10 days about the 8 January storming of government buildings by his supporters, a document Reuters showed on Friday.

Ruling in favour of a request filed by prosecutors, Justice Alexandre de Moraes said Bolsonaro's testimony was "an indispensable measure to the complete clarification of the investigated facts."

Supporters of far-right Bolsonaro invaded and defaced the country's Congress, the presidential palace and Supreme Court on 8 January, protesting his defeat by leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in last year's election. Bolsonaro, who spent three months in the United States after his loss,

returned to Brazil in March but faces legal probes focused on his attacks against Brazil's voting system and

alleged role in encouraging supporters to storm Brasilia on 8 January.



