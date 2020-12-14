35m ago

add bookmark

Brazil's vaccination plan is assailed as 'incompetent'

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was criticised for the country's Covid-19 vaccine plan.
  • The government plans to vaccinate 70% of the population.
  • But experts said the plan had no details about how it would be achieved.

President Jair Bolsonaro faced scathing criticism on Sunday over his government's plan - or lack thereof, opponents said - to vaccinate the population against Covid-19 in Brazil, the country with the second-highest death toll worldwide.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Brazil published its vaccination plan on Saturday with notable holes, including a start date and details of how to reach its target of 70% of the population.

That prompted a new salvo of criticism of the far-right president, who has persistently defied expert advice on containing the pandemic and recently declared he did not plan to be vaccinated.

"Enough shenanigans with the vaccine!" leading newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo said in a front-page editorial.

"President Jair Bolsonaro's murderous stupidity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic has surpassed all limits."

Rival daily Estado de Sao Paulo condemned the government's "lethal incompetence".

"Faced with the worst health crisis of our era, this government's response will be remembered as disastrous in every sense... right up to its vaccination plan," it said.

Optimal target

The plan, which the Supreme Court required the government to present, gives a rough sketch of the target populations and vaccines to be used in Brazil's initial immunisation drive.

It envisions four phases targeting sensitive groups, including health workers, the elderly, indigenous Brazilians and teachers, for a total of 51.6 million people, or 24% of the population of 212 million.

The plan says the optimal target is to vaccinate more than 70% of the population but provides no details on how to reach that figure.

Experts said details on the timeline, logistics and sources of vaccines were also lacking.

Supreme Court Justice Ricardo Lewandowski ordered the government to set the start date for the vaccination drive within 48 hours.

"It would be irresponsible to give a specific date... because it depends on the registration" at Brazil's regulatory agency, deputy health minister Elcio Franco responded in a video message.

"The federal government is not going to announce anything irresponsibly."

A group of public health experts whose names appeared on the plan, meanwhile, said in a statement they had not been consulted on the final text.

"We never saw any version of this document," said one, epidemiologist Ethel Maciel.

Other experts were bluntly critical of the plan.

"The health ministry is trying to make the Brazilian people and the Supreme Court look like clowns," tweeted microbiologist Natalia Pasternak, a regular critic of the government's response to Covid-19.

She pointed out that the plan counted on 70 million doses of US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer's vaccine, even though their purchase is still being negotiated, and provided no information on how they would be stored at the required -70°C.

Even as the world's long wait for a Covid-19 vaccine reaches the beginning of the end in Britain and elsewhere, the matter is caught up in a messy political battle in Brazil.

Bolsonaro's anti-vaccine stance contrasts with that of Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, a top contender to challenge him for the presidency in 2022.

Doria is pushing to start immunizing people on 25 January with Chinese-developed vaccine CoronaVac, which his state is helping test and produce.

Bolsonaro vocally opposes that plan, deriding CoronaVac as "Joao Doria's Chinese vaccine".

The federal vaccination plan does not include CoronaVac.

The row has escalated into what some commentators are calling a "new Vaccine Revolt", in reference to a deadly 1904 uprising against the smallpox vaccine in Rio de Janeiro.

Critics say Bolsonaro's sceptical comments are deterring many Brazilians from getting vaccinated.

Folha published a poll Sunday finding that 22% of Brazilians do not plan to be vaccinated against Covid-19, up from 9% in August.

The Datafolha poll found 50% of respondents said they would not take a vaccine made in China, against 47% who would.

It also found Bolsonaro's approval rating holding steady despite the pandemic, at 37% - the same as in August, and the best rating of his term.

Bolsonaro, who has downplayed the new coronavirus as a "little flu", said on Thursday that "we're at the tail end of the pandemic."

Experts, however, say the country is undergoing a second wave.

After a more than two-month drop, Brazil's curve of average weekly Covid-19 deaths has been rising sharply in recent weeks.

The total death toll in Brazil is now 181 402, second only to the more than 299 000 in the United States.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jair bolsonarobrazilcoronavirus
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 4772 votes
No, I will not
40% - 4373 votes
Only if it is affordable
17% - 1820 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
14.99
(+0.30)
ZAR/GBP
20.13
(-0.52)
ZAR/EUR
18.22
(+0.17)
ZAR/AUD
11.34
(+0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.10)
Gold
1822.85
(-0.80)
Silver
23.77
(-0.62)
Platinum
1016.00
(-0.30)
Brent Crude
50.07
(0.00)
Palladium
2305.01
(-0.06)
All Share
59537.56
(+0.21)
Top 40
54571.02
(+0.21)
Financial 15
11993.36
(+2.06)
Industrial 25
79157.61
(-0.63)
Resource 10
56998.32
(+0.59)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo