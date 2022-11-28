50m ago

add bookmark

Brexit compounded UK's shortage of doctors, says study

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A study by an independent health think tank found that Brexit worsened Britain's doctor shortage. 
  • There is an estimated shortfall of 4 000 professionals in major speciality areas.  
  • The Royal College of Nursing will embark on a strike next month to protest pay, conditions and chronic staff shortages. 

Brexit has compounded a shortage of doctors in Britain, with an estimated shortfall of 4 000 in major speciality areas from EU countries, a study published on Sunday said.

It comes as the crisis-hit NHS state-funded health service struggles after years of underfinancing, with record waiting lists for some hospital care due to the Covid-19 pandemic but also a lack of doctors and nurses.

The Nuffield Trust, an independent health think tank, focused on four fields of medicine - anaesthesia, pediatrics, cardio-thoracic surgery and psychiatry - where European doctors had been particularly relied upon before the UK left the European Union.

It found that in the four areas - where recruitment was already challenging - "the increase in EU and EFTA (European Free Trade Association) staff slowed down, falling below the projected increase".

READ | Soaring interest rates, Brexit and uniting the Tories: These are the problems on Rishi Sunak's desk

If the trend seen before Brexit had continued, there should have been more than 41 000 doctors from the EU or EFTA (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein) registered in 2021, or at least 4 000 more than the figures showed.

The study, commissioned by The Guardian newspaper, said:

The campaign and result of the EU referendum is the obvious reason for a change in trend around 2015 and 2016.

It highlighted initial uncertainty over new rules for the movement of people, followed by tighter visa rules and "deteriorating work conditions" in the health system.

"The findings suggest that stagnation in the number of EU doctors in these specialities has exacerbated existing shortages in areas where the NHS has not been able to find enough qualified staff elsewhere," it added.

The Royal College of Nursing last week announced that its members would next month hold their first strike action in the union's 106-year history in England and Wales, citing pay, conditions - and chronic staff shortages.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukdoctorshealthbrexit
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
33% - 3073 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
15% - 1363 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
53% - 4962 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.13
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.72
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.89
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.8%
Gold
1,760.88
+0.2%
Silver
21.47
+0.1%
Palladium
1,857.36
+0.0%
Platinum
988.92
+0.5%
Brent Crude
83.63
-2.0%
Top 40
66,526
-0.3%
All Share
72,897
-0.4%
Resource 10
70,621
-1.2%
Industrial 25
87,482
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,316
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award

25 Nov

Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award
From wig-making and nail art to driving, GBV survivors learning to thrive despite...

25 Nov

From wig-making and nail art to driving, GBV survivors learning to thrive despite abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo