1h ago

add bookmark

Britain begins drought planning after record heatwave

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A firefighting helicopter fights the forest fire.
A firefighting helicopter fights the forest fire.
LOUISA GOULIAMAKI / AFP

Britain is enacting the early stages of drought plans which involve using water carefully to protect supplies, the government said on Tuesday, following record-breaking temperatures.

There are so far no plans for curbs on water use but regulators and water companies are working to manage water levels, including by operating water transfer schemes to allow rivers to be artificially maintained, the Environment Agency (EA) said.

Farmers in areas facing prolonged dry weather will be given more assistance and water companies will draw up potential drought plans, the agency added in a statement following a meeting of the National Drought Group, which comprises policymakers, industry and environmental protection groups.


Temperatures in Britain last week topped 40°C for the first time ever, igniting fires that destroyed properties in London and torched dry grassland as a heatwave rippled across Europe.

Nowhere in England is currently in a drought, and water companies are maintaining good reservoir storage for summer demand, the EA added.

"Water companies have detailed plans in place to manage water resources for customers and the environment, and are doing everything they can ... to minimise the need for any restrictions and ensure rivers continue to flow," said Stuart Colville, director of policy for industry body Water UK.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukweatherclimate change
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
20% - 3043 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
59% - 8834 votes
SA was never ready
21% - 3135 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.93
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.34
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.13
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.75
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.9%
Gold
1,717.56
-0.1%
Silver
18.63
+1.0%
Palladium
2,002.00
-0.4%
Platinum
873.50
-1.1%
Brent Crude
105.15
+1.9%
Top 40
62,017
+1.0%
All Share
68,422
+1.0%
Resource 10
61,595
+1.8%
Industrial 25
84,827
+0.7%
Financial 15
15,234
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo