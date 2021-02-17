1h ago

add bookmark

Britain says: UAE should show the world Dubai's Sheikha Latifa is alive

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Britain said that it would like to see proof that Sheikha Latifa, one of the ruler of Dubai's daughters, is still alive
  • The BBC published a "deeply troubling" video saying the daughter of the Dubai ruler was being held against her will in a barricaded villa.
  • Raab told the BBC that the video was "deeply troubling", that Britain was concerned about it and that the United Nations would be following up on the video.

Britain said on Wednesday that it would like to see proof that Sheikha Latifa, one of the ruler of Dubai's daughters, is still alive after the BBC published a "deeply troubling" video saying she was being held against her will in a barricaded villa.

Asked if he would support seeing some kind of proof from the United Arab Emirates that Sheikha Latifa was alive, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News television: "Given what we've just seen, I think people would just at a human level want to see that she's alive and well, of course, I think that's a natural instinct and we would certainly welcome that."

Raab told the BBC that the video was "deeply troubling", that Britain was concerned about it and that the United Nations would be following up on the video.

Reuters could not independently verify when or where the video was recorded.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum drew international attention in 2018 when a human rights group released a video made by her in which she described an attempt to escape Dubai.

Last March, a London High Court judge said he accepted as proved a series of allegations made by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum's former wife, Princess Haya, in a legal battle, including that the sheikh ordered the abduction of Latifa. The sheikh's lawyers rejected the allegations.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sheikha latifauaeuk
Lottery
1 person bags R400K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 934 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
14% - 1140 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 5852 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.80
(-0.91)
ZAR/GBP
20.49
(-0.58)
ZAR/EUR
17.81
(-0.38)
ZAR/AUD
11.44
(-0.73)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.80)
Gold
1777.66
(-0.62)
Silver
26.98
(-0.28)
Platinum
1236.50
(-1.27)
Brent Crude
62.83
(+0.06)
Palladium
2368.00
(-0.44)
All Share
67318.02
(+0.14)
Top 40
61970.95
(+0.32)
Financial 15
12412.37
(-2.24)
Industrial 25
90077.74
(+0.84)
Resource 10
66578.32
(+0.55)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo