Britain's Boris Johnson: unlikely will 'do anything big in politics' again

Britain former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday it was unlikely he would do anything big in politics again.
Johnson tried to make a comeback as leader as recently as October after having been forced out as prime minister earlier in the year.
"I think it very, very unlikely that I'll need to do anything big in politics again. I have done a lot," Johnson said in response to a question, after giving a speech to the Global Soft Power Summit 2023.
