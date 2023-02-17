26m ago

add bookmark

British embassy guard who spied for Russia jailed for 13 years

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • David Smith was jailed for 13 years for passing highly sensitive information to the Russian state. 
  • Smith did so while working as a security guard at the British embassy in Berlin. 
  • He collected confidential information for more than three years. 

A man who passed highly sensitive information to the Russian state while working as a security guard at the British embassy in Berlin was on Friday jailed for 13 years and two months in a London court.

The court heard David Ballantyne Smith, 58, collected confidential information for more than three years, including "secret" government communications with then Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other sensitive documents.

Judge Mark Wall said the charges for which Smith was sentenced involved conduct between 2020 and 2021, but that his "subversive activities had begun two years before".

Smith admitted to sending two letters containing sensitive information to individuals at the Russian embassy in Berlin, however Wall added: "I am sure that, at some point in 2020, you established regular contact with someone at the Russian embassy."

The judge told Smith:

You were paid by the Russians for your treachery.

Smith pleaded guilty in November to eight offences under the Official Secrets Act, including one charge relating to passing information to General Major Sergey Chukhrov, the Russian military attaché to Berlin, in November 2020.

The seven other charges involve collecting information which might be useful to Russia, four of which relate to an MI5 officer posing as "Dmitry", a Russian national who was supposedly providing assistance to Britain.

Earlier this week, Smith told the court he is "disgusted with myself and ashamed of what I've done" and had started collecting confidential information during a dispute with colleagues and while suffering with depression.

A still from a covert camera of Russian spy David
A still from a covert camera of Russian spy David Smith taking video of CCTV monitors in the British Embassy security kiosk in Berlin on 6 August 2021.

He said he had filmed the documents after drinking "seven pints of beer", adding: "It seemed like a good idea at the time." But he said he did not pass the documents on to anyone as "it would be knowingly damaging the UK".

But the judge rejected Smith's evidence that he felt remorse, saying: "Your regrets are no more than self-pity."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukpoliticsspyingcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
66% - 1188 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
13% - 242 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
21% - 383 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | News24 streaming

14 Feb

LISTEN LIVE | News24 streaming
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.22
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.72
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.36
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.42
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Platinum
909.03
-1.0%
Palladium
1,461.85
-2.0%
Gold
1,825.30
-0.6%
Silver
21.26
-1.5%
Brent Crude
85.14
-0.3%
Top 40
73,545
-0.9%
All Share
79,621
-0.8%
Resource 10
71,690
-0.5%
Industrial 25
105,268
-1.6%
Financial 15
16,322
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings

15 Feb

Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings
'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee...

15 Feb

'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee finds freedom in water
Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces

15 Feb

Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

16 Feb

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo