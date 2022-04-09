53m ago

British, French divers rescued in Malaysia after more than two days at sea

  • A French woman and British man who disappeared while diving off the coast of Malaysia were found safe on Saturday.
  • Four people went missing on Wednesday at around noon on a training dive near Tokong Sanggol.
  • The boat operator who took them to the dive site was detained after testing positive for drugs, police said.

A French woman and British man who disappeared while diving off the coast of Malaysia were found safe on Saturday, drifting at sea two and a half days after they went missing, police said.

Four people went missing on Wednesday at around noon on a training dive near Tokong Sanggol, a small island off the southeastern town of Mersing.

The group's instructor, Kristine Grodem, 35, from Norway, was rescued on Thursday.

Fishermen spotted Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, from France, and Briton Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, at around 1 a.m. (1700 GMT on Friday) in waters off Pengerang, a considerable distance to the south of where they disappeared, Mersing district police chief Cyril Edward Nuing told reporters.

"Both individuals ... are reported to be in stable condition," he said, adding that marine police had taken them to hospital. He declined to provide more details of the rescue.

missing divers
Commander of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Khairul Nizam Misran shows on a map where two divers, French national Alexia Alexandra Molina (R) and British national Adrian Peter Chesters, were found alive near Indonesia's Bintan Island on April 9, 2022, after they went missing with another diver off Malaysia's southeast coast near Mersing in Johor state.


Rescuers were searching for Chesters' 14-year-old son, Dutch citizen Nathan Renze Chesters, Nuing said.

Grodem told officials the group surfaced about an hour into their dive on Wednesday but could not find their boat.

She was later separated from the others after being caught in strong currents.

The boat operator who took them to the dive site was detained after testing positive for drugs, police said.


