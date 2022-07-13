33m ago

British government to hold confidence vote in itself on Monday

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Adrian Dennis / POOL / AFP
  • The British government will hold a vote of no confidence in itself on Monday. 
  • Britain's Labour Party's attempt at a no-confidence vote against Boris Johnson and the government was blocked earlier this week. 
  • Conservative politicians have said they will vote to support the government. 

Britain's government will hold a confidence vote in itself on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's political spokesperson said on Wednesday.

This comes after the government blocked an effort to bring a vote by the opposition Labour Party, as ministers objected to its wording.

Johnson has said he will step down once the governing Conservative Party chooses a new leader, but the Labour Party wanted a vote of confidence against both the government and Johnson to try to force him to leave earlier.

Conservative lawmakers, even those critical of Johnson, have said they will vote to support the government, given the prime minister has said he will step down.

"We're tabling a motion which gives the House [of Commons] the opportunity to decide if it has confidence in the government," Johnson's spokesperson said, adding she believed it would be debated on Monday.

Asked why Labour's motion was blocked, she said a motion of confidence in the prime minister personally was not a good use of parliamentary time and she added that Labour was "playing politics".

She said: 

However, we are now upholding the underlying constitutional principle that the government of the day must always command the confidence of the house.

