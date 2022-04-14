1h ago

add bookmark

British lawmaker quits after being convicted of sexually abusing teenage boy

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Imran Ahmad Khan.
Imran Ahmad Khan.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

Imran Ahmad Khan, 48, who represents the Wakefield area in northern England, had denied the allegation but was on Monday found guilty of assaulting the boy at a house in 2008.

Ahmad Khan was thrown out of the Conservative party when he was convicted. He plans to appeal the conviction.

In a statement he said that owing to long delays in the legal process, his constituents had already been without visible parliamentary representation for a year.

"Even in the best case scenario, anticipated legal proceedings could last many more months," he said.

"Consequently I am resigning as MP for Wakefield and withdrawing from political life."

Johnson is himself facing calls to resign after being fined by police on Tuesday for attending a gathering for his birthday in June 2020 when social mixing indoors was all but banned under Covid-19 rules his government had introduced.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukcourts
Lottery
3 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 6730 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2876 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.67
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.18
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
15.87
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,972.44
-0.3%
Silver
25.57
-0.6%
Palladium
2,355.50
+1.5%
Platinum
995.50
+0.6%
Brent Crude
108.78
+3.8%
Top 40
66,482
+0.4%
All Share
73,383
+0.4%
Resource 10
82,425
+0.5%
Industrial 25
78,661
+0.8%
Financial 15
16,444
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

14h ago

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin...

12 Apr

She only has 75% of her brain after surgeries to remove tumours - but, Amy Martin now has a PHD
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to raise R100 000 for SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo