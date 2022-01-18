29m ago

add bookmark

British PM denies lying about lockdown party

accreditation
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Getty Images
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Getty Images
  • Appearing in public after days of Covid-19 self isolation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson denied claims that he lied to parliament about a party held during a strict lockdown.
  • He also avoided answering if he would resign should it be established that he lied.
  • Johnson is battling damaging allegations that he and staff attended boozy events during lockdowns, prompting public and political fury, and an investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday "categorically" rejected claims by his former chief aide that he lied to parliament last week about a Downing Street party held during a strict lockdown.

But appearing in public for the first time after days of Covid-19 self-isolation, Johnson also ducked questions about whether he would resign if it is established by an internal inquiry that he did lie.

"I can tell you categorically that nobody told me, nobody said this was something that was against the rules, that it was a breach of the Covid rules, that it was something that wasn't a work event," he said.

"Frankly I can't imagine why on earth it would have been allowed to go ahead," Johnson added on a media appearance after visiting a London hospital.

Johnson is battling damaging allegations that he and staff attended boozy events during lockdowns, prompting public and political fury, and an investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

READ | Claim that UK PM Johnson lied about lockdown party is nonsense, deputy says

He has apologised for a 20 May 2020 party in the Downing Street garden, telling parliament last week he had not known about it in advance and "believed implicitly that this was a work event".

But his combative former senior adviser Dominic Cummings, who has been waging a vendetta against Johnson since he was sacked in November 2020, said he warned his then boss about the event at the time.

An aide to Johnson who reportedly sent out invitations to more than 100 people was told by two senior officials to cancel it, and he would have checked with the prime minister before going ahead, Cummings said.

'Madhouse' 

Cummings wrote in a blog post that he told Johnson that Downing Street was becoming a "madhouse". The prime minister "waved it aside", he added.

"The events of 20 May alone, never mind the string of other events, mean the PM lied to Parliament about parties," said Cummings, adding he was ready to swear to his account "on oath".

Six of Johnson's Conservative colleagues in parliament have so far openly called for his resignation, although dozens more are reported to have done so in private.

His senior ministerial colleagues have largely rallied round him, urging the public to wait for the conclusions from Gray's investigation, which is expected in the coming days.

But Dominic Raab, who is deputy premier and justice secretary, said an uncorrected lie by a minister "would normally under the ministerial code and the governance around parliament be a resigning matter".

And in his first on-camera comments on the revelations, finance minister Rishi Sunak said "the ministerial code is clear on these matters".

"I fully support the prime minister's request for patience as this inquiry persists," added Sunak, who is tipped to be a strong contender to take over from Johnson in any leadership contest.

Hanging his head in Tuesday's appearance, Johnson also renewed an apology by Downing Street to Queen Elizabeth II after it emerged that his staff held leaving parties during a period of national mourning for her husband, Prince Philip, in April 2021.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boris johnsonuklockdown
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.50
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.08
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.56
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.8%
Gold
1,815.20
-0.2%
Silver
23.50
+2.1%
Palladium
1,903.23
+1.3%
Platinum
988.00
+1.2%
Brent Crude
86.48
+0.5%
Top 40
68,282
-0.9%
All Share
74,956
-0.9%
Resource 10
74,510
-0.3%
Industrial 25
94,294
-1.4%
Financial 15
15,338
-1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo