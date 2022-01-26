16m ago

add bookmark

British PM refuses to resign as report over ‘partygate’ looms

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a coronavirus briefing at Downing Street on January 4, 2022
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a coronavirus briefing at Downing Street on January 4, 2022
Jack Hill - WPA Pool/Getty Images
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will not step down over his partygate scandal.
  • A report into allegations of partying during lockdown is due to be released soon.
  • Johnson has apologised for attending one event in May 2020.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has once again defied calls to resign over his "partygate" scandal during the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions session in the House of Commons.

Johnson was grilled by UK opposition leader Keir Starmer on Wednesday before the release of an official report into allegations of partying during lockdown.

Starmer accused Johnson of changing his story over the gatherings and misleading parliament, an offence which the prime minister agreed should trigger a resignation.

Asked if he would step down, Johnson replied, “No.”

He said:

I don’t deny it, and for all sorts of reasons, many people may want me out of the way, but the reason why he (Starmer) wants me out of the way is because he knows this government can be trusted to deliver.

“We’ve taken the tough decisions, we’ve got the big calls right and we’re and in particular I am getting on with the job.”

Official probe

It is not clear when senior civil servant Sue Gray will turn in her report on the investigation into the alleged lockdown breaches to the government. Johnson has previously promised to publish it in full and to address Parliament about its findings.

“When I receive it, of course, I will do exactly what I said,” Johnson said in parliament.

Allegations that the prime minister and his staff flouted restrictions imposed on the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus have caused public anger, led some Conservative lawmakers to call for Johnson’s resignation and triggered intense infighting inside the governing party.

Johnson has apologised for attending one event, a “bring your own booze” gathering in the garden of his Downing Street offices in May 2020, but said he had considered the party a work gathering that fell within the rules.

ALSO READ | There needs to be 'change in culture' - Truss says Boris Johnson must 'fix issues' after partying claims

Johnson’s supporters have also defended a June 2020 surprise birthday party for the prime minister inside Downing Street.

Loyal lawmaker Conor Burns said Johnson did not know about the gathering in advance.

“It was not a premeditated, organised party … He was, in a sense, ambushed with a cake,” Burns told Channel 4 News.

Johnson has urged his critics to wait for Gray’s conclusions, but his “wait and see” defence weakened on Tuesday when police said they had opened a criminal investigation into some of the gatherings.

London’s Metropolitan Police force said “a number of events” at Johnson’s Downing Street office and other government buildings met the force’s criteria for investigating the “most serious and flagrant” breaches of coronavirus rules.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boris johnsonuk
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
33% - 712 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
67% - 1414 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.20
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.52
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.15
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Gold
1,838.15
-0.5%
Silver
23.87
+0.3%
Palladium
2,378.00
+8.0%
Platinum
1,059.00
+2.9%
Brent Crude
88.20
+2.2%
Top 40
67,364
+2.3%
All Share
73,797
+2.1%
Resource 10
75,253
+3.3%
Industrial 25
91,472
+1.8%
Financial 15
14,925
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo