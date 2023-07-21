41m ago

Share

Briton guilty of manslaughter of terminally ill wife - Cyprus court

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A Cyprus court dismissed premeditated murder charges against a British pensioner for killing his terminally ill wife.
  • He was found guilty on a lesser count of manslaughter.
  • The 74-year-old woman had suffered from a rare form of blood cancer.

A court in Cyprus on Friday dismissed premeditated murder charges against a British pensioner for killing his terminally ill wife but found him guilty on a lesser count of manslaughter.

The court ruled that the prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt premeditation by David Hunter, 76, who killed his wife Janice in 2021. The 74-year-old woman had suffered from a rare form of blood cancer.

Janice died from suffocation after Hunter placed his hands over her nose and mouth at their Paphos home in December 2021. He then attempted to take his own life with pills and alcohol.

"The way the accused acted at the material time does not show premeditation for his illegal act, but on the contrary, an impulsive act without a clear mind," said judge Michalis Droussiotis, presiding at the three-bench Criminal Court in the western town of Paphos.

Under Cypriot law, premeditated murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison. Manslaughter carries up to that sentence, but the imposition of such terms is exceptionally rare.

The couple had lived in Cyprus for the past two decades and had, the court said, a loving relationship.

The court set July 27 for a mitigation hearing.

Hunter, in custody since December 2021, had earlier testified that Janice had repeatedly beseeched him to help end her life after her illness deteriorated markedly in the years before her death.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyprus
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
97% - 2008 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
3% - 66 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit

19 Jul

LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.99
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.07
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.02
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.13
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Platinum
955.49
-0.2%
Palladium
1,290.97
+0.5%
Gold
1,966.95
-0.1%
Silver
24.88
+0.5%
Brent Crude
79.64
+0.2%
Top 40
71,751
-0.1%
All Share
76,990
-0.0%
Resource 10
64,339
-0.3%
Industrial 25
104,640
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,763
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo