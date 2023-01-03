45m ago

add bookmark

'Buddhist bin Laden' firebrand monk Wirathu wins award for 'the good of the Union of Myanmar'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Buddhist firebrand Wirathu won the title "Thiri Pyanchi" on Tuesday.
  • He is known for animosity toward the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar.
  • The military government freed him in 2021.

A firebrand monk dubbed the "Buddhist bin Laden" for his role in stirring up religious hatred in Myanmar received a national award on Tuesday, with the junta saluting his work in the country.

Wirathu - who received the moniker from Time Magazine in 2013 following deadly communal riots - was awarded the title of "Thiri Pyanchi" on Tuesday, the military's information team said.

The award for "outstanding work for the good of the Union of Myanmar" was presented by junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, it added.

Wirathu is one of hundreds of people receiving awards and honorary titles as the junta prepares to mark the 75th anniversary of Myanmar's independence from Britain on Wednesday.

READ | 'Mummy, it's very painful, kill me, kill me, I can't stand the pain' - Myanmar school attacked

Wirathu has long been known for his nationalist anti-Islamic rhetoric - particularly against the Rohingya Muslim minority.

In 2013, he appeared on the cover of Time Magazine as "The Face of Buddhist Terror".

He had called for boycotts of Muslim-owned businesses and restrictions on marriages between Buddhists and Muslims.

Rights groups said these helped whip up animosity toward the community, laying the foundations for a military crackdown in 2017 that forced about 740 000 Rohingya to flee over the border to Bangladesh.

Wirathu was later jailed by Aung San Suu Kyi's government on sedition charges.

In September 2021, the junta announced it had released Wirathu after all charges against him had been dropped.

This handout photo shows hard-line Buddhist monk W
This handout photo shows hard-line Buddhist monk Wirathu (L) being presented an award for 'outstanding work for the good of the Union of Myanmar' by military chief Min Aung Hlaing (R) at a ceremony in Naypyidaw.

Suu Kyi, 77, has been detained since being ousted by the military coup almost two years ago.

Last week, a junta court handed down its verdicts in the final charges against the Nobel laureate, who now faces the possibility of spending the rest of her life behind bars with a total of 33 years in prison.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
myanmar
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the one story you wish South Africa could leave behind in 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Load shedding crisis
63% - 2793 votes
Rising cost of living
17% - 737 votes
Racism and race-fuelled attacks
20% - 877 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.11
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.47
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.02
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.46
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,834.00
+0.4%
Silver
24.29
+1.1%
Palladium
1,788.51
-0.5%
Platinum
1,076.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
85.91
0.0%
Top 40
67,814
+1.3%
All Share
73,859
+1.1%
Resource 10
71,024
+0.3%
Industrial 25
92,318
+2.2%
Financial 15
15,578
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses

4h ago

WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo