48m ago

add bookmark

'Burnt to ash': At least 45 tourists, including 12 children, killed in flaming bus crash in Bulgaria

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A bus carrying mostly North Macedonian tourists crashed and burst into flames on a highway in western Bulgaria.
  • At least 45 people, including 12 children, were killed in the crash, according to Bulgaria's interior ministry.
  • The cause of the accident was immediately unclear, but a "human mistake" or "technical malfunction" were two initial reasons given.

SOFIA – At least 45 people, including 12 children, died as a bus carrying mostly North Macedonian tourists crashed in flames on a highway in western Bulgaria on Tuesday, officials said.

Seven people who leapt from the burning bus were rushed to hospital in Sofia and were in stable conditions, hospital staff said. Bulgaria's interior ministry said 45 people died, one less than the toll given earlier.

The cause of the accident was unclear, but the bus appeared to have hit a highway barrier either before or after it caught fire, Bulgarian officials said.

Television footage showed the bus charred and gutted by fire in the middle of the highway.

"We have an enormous tragedy here," Bulgarian interim Prime Minister Stefan Yanev told reporters.

Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov said: "People are clustered inside and are burnt to ash."

'Huge tragedy'

He told reporters at the site:

The picture is terrifying, terrifying. I have never seen anything like that before.

Bulgarian investigative service chief Borislav Sarafov said four buses from a North Macedonian travel agency had entered Bulgaria late on Monday from Turkey.

"Human mistake by the driver or a technical malfunction are the two initial versions for the accident," he said.

The accident happened on Struma highway, about 45km west of Sofia, at around 02:00 (00:00 GMT).

North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said the coach party was returning to Skopje from a weekend holiday trip to Istanbul.

"I am terrified. This is such a huge tragedy," North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told private television channel BTV.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bulgariamacedoniacrashesaccidents
Lottery
Lekker start to the week for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 4547 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 791 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
20% - 2263 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 3851 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.81
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.14
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.80
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.41
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Gold
1,795.65
-0.5%
Silver
23.89
-1.2%
Palladium
1,950.50
-0.4%
Platinum
1,005.00
-0.9%
Brent Crude
79.70
+1.0%
Top 40
64,116
-0.4%
All Share
70,498
-0.5%
Resource 10
66,086
+0.8%
Industrial 25
93,523
-1.5%
Financial 15
14,051
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo