1h ago

add bookmark

California Governor Newsom easily retains job, sweeps election

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom handily beat back an effort to oust him from office in Tuesday's special election.
  • He overcame a Republican campaign to unseat him over his liberal policies on immigration, Covid-19 and crime.
  • By late Tuesday, returns showed Newsom easily winning a majority of support from voters who said he should remain in office.

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom handily beat back an effort to oust him from office in Tuesday's special election, overcoming a Republican campaign to unseat him over his liberal policies on immigration, Covid-19 and crime.

Newsom, a first-term governor beset by challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, extreme drought and severe wildfires, boosted turnout among Democrats with a flurry of late campaigning and easily overcame the move by Republicans to recall him.

By late Tuesday, returns showed Newsom easily winning a majority of support from voters who said he should remain in office. With 46% of precincts reporting, Newsom was up by more than 30 points, with 67% support compared to 33% who wanted to recall him, state data showed.

US television networks projected Newsom had defeated the recall effort about 40 minutes after polls closed on Tuesday.

"I'm humbled and grateful to the millions and millions of Californians that exercised their fundamental right to vote," Newsom said in a victory speech Tuesday night in the state capital of Sacramento.

Newsom said:

Economic justice, social justice, racial justice, environmental justice, our values where California has made so much progress, all of those things were on the ballot this evening.

The decisive win significantly bolsters Newsom's chances in next year's regularly scheduled gubernatorial elections, while weakening any likely Republican challengers, said Republican political strategist Mike Madrid.

Key to Newsom's success was an all-out campaign to mobilize a Democratic base that had initially been sleepy, assuming that the governor would win because the state is so overwhelmingly Democratic.

He made the campaign a referendum on former Republican US President Donald Trump, linking Trump with his main challenger in the recall election, Larry Elder, a Republican talk show host who had made controversial statements about minorities and women.

In the final days of the race, Newsom appeared alongside President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who formerly represented California as a US senator and attorney general.

Malia Cohen, an elected member of the California Board of Equalization who spent the last several days campaigning to raise turnout among African American voters, said the effort was key to the campaign's success.

Cohen said Tuesday:

You can feel the energy. I see 'No on recall' on bumper stickers and buttons people are wearing. I didn't see that until Friday.


With 34.3% of precincts reporting, Elder had garnered about 43% of the vote on the portion of the ballot asking who should replace Newsom if he were recalled, state data showed.

Elder has vowed to remove requirements for Covid-19 vaccines and mask wearing. In the days leading up to the recall vote, he and Trump pushed the narrative that Democrats planned to steal the election.

The removal of Newsom, who was elected in a landslide in 2018, would have set off alarms among Democrats, coming in one of the nation's most liberal states just over a year before the 2022 elections that will decide control of Congress.

Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-to-1 in the state, and polls consistently showed that a strong majority of voters opposed recalling Newsom.

But Democrats worried that complacency among their voters could have tilted the election toward Republicans. Newsom's immigration and crime policies - along with the governor's handling of the pandemic - fueled the petition drive by conservatives to put the recall question on the ballot.

In early voting and vote by mail, Democrats returned ballots at more than twice the rate of Republicans. This prompted fear among Republican leaders that their voters had taken to heart false claims of election fraud pushed by Trump and conservative media after Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

In response, the California Republican Party promised to fight for election integrity and released videos showing party officials confidently mailing in ballots.

Tying the recall effort to Trump and efforts in Texas, Georgia and other states to tighten abortion restrictions and impose new laws that Democrats believe curtail voting rights helped Democrats turn out their voters. "We could see changes like what's happening in Texas," said Katie Van Note, 27, a dance instructor who voted in Oceanside, just north of Carlsbad, and described her politics as left-leaning.

The Secretary of State has until 22 October to certify the results.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gavin newsomus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
12% - 160 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
17% - 226 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
28% - 366 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
43% - 574 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast

13 Sep

Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.33
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.82
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.92
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.49
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,800.67
-0.2%
Silver
23.73
-0.5%
Palladium
1,968.95
-0.5%
Platinum
934.50
-1.1%
Brent Crude
73.60
+0.1%
Top 40
57,962
-0.3%
All Share
64,177
-0.2%
Resource 10
60,388
-0.3%
Industrial 25
80,734
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,196
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of...

13 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of taxi at night
This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he...

13 Sep

This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he needs help
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo