41m ago

Share

Cambodia's longtime ruler Hun Sen says son can become PM in 3-4 weeks

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen has indicated his eldest son and anointed successor, Hun Manet, might take over as soon as next month. File image.
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen has indicated his eldest son and anointed successor, Hun Manet, might take over as soon as next month. File image.
Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
  • Cambodian leader Hun Sen has indicated that his eldest son Hun Manet might take over as ruler as soon as next month. 
  • This comes days before the country holds elections where the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) is running virtually unopposed, after its only rival of significance was disqualified.
  • Human rights groups have dismissed the election as a sham and accused Hun Sen of dismantling his opposition using trumped-up criminal charges.

Cambodia's Hun Sen, one of the world's longest-ruling leaders, has indicated his eldest son and anointed successor Hun Manet might take over as soon as next month in a surprise revelation just days out from a one-sided election.

It had been widely expected that the US and British-educated Hun Manet, 45, would take over from his father, who has ruled Cambodia for nearly four decades, but no timeframe had previously been given.

"In three or four weeks, Hun Manet can become the prime minister. It depends on whether Hun Manet will be able to do it or not," Hun Sen said in an interview with China's Phoenix TV aired on Thursday.

The self-styled strongman and former Khmer Rouge guerrilla Hun Sen turns 71 next month. Hun Manet, one of Cambodia's top military generals and former chief of his father's bodyguard unit, makes his debut as a candidate in the election on Sunday.

READ | 'A story about me': Cambodian TV epic grows 'cult' of Cambodian leader Hun Sen

The Cambodian People's Party (CPP) is running virtually unopposed, after its only rival of significance was disqualified on a was disqualified on a technicality over its registration paperwork.

Human rights groups have dismissed the election as a sham and accuse Hun Sen of controlling the media, threatening critics, and systematically dismantling his opposition using trumped-up criminal charges.

The government denies persecuting its opponents.

Smooth transition

Many analysts believe the crackdown on the opposition was designed to ensure the election was effectively a one-horse race to enable a smooth transition of power for his son.

Hun Manet attended the West Point military academy in the United States and has a master degree from New York University and a doctorate from the University of Bristol, both in economics.

Asked on Friday about the succession, a CPP spokesperson Sok Eysan said CPP had two prime ministerial candidates - Hun Sen and Hun Manet - and there was "nothing more to confirm" than what the leader said in the television interview.

Manet has kept a low profile outside of Cambodia during his rise through the military ranks and since being gradually introduced to domestic politics.It is unclear what kind of leader he might be, given his years living both in Western democracies and back home under his father's autocratic rule.

Hun Manet appeared at a rally in the capital Phnom Penh on Friday on the last day of campaigning and expressed confidence in a landslide victory for the CPP, which he said was the only party capable of governing and had the full backing of the public.

He said: 

They have committed to voting for the Cambodian People's Party to ensure a bright and prosperous future of the nation for the next generation.

He spoke of how the CPP had maintained peace and stability after decades of war and said an unspecified group of evil "extremists" was trying to "destroy this election", in rhetoric similar to that of his father.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hun sencambodiaelectionspolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
97% - 2267 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
3% - 77 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit

19 Jul

LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.92
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.03
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.92
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.07
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.1%
Platinum
955.81
-0.2%
Palladium
1,286.92
+0.2%
Gold
1,960.89
-0.5%
Silver
24.68
-0.3%
Brent Crude
79.64
+0.2%
Top 40
71,550
-0.4%
All Share
76,802
-0.3%
Resource 10
64,007
-0.8%
Industrial 25
104,342
-0.0%
Financial 15
16,762
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo