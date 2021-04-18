1h ago

Canada records second case of rare blood clot after AstraZeneca vaccine, still recommends use

AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.
PHOTO: John Beckmann/BSR Agency/Getty Images
  • The country recorded a second case of rare but serious blood clotting linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine, but still recommended it for use. 
  • According to Canadian health officials, the patient has received treatment and is recovering. 
  • Canada believes that the vaccine's benefits "outweigh the potential risks". 

Canadian health authorities said on Saturday the country has recorded a second case of rare but serious blood clotting linked to AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, but still recommend the shot for use.

The patient, who lives in the western province of Alberta and received a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine supplied by the Serum Institute of India, "has received treatment and is recovering," Canadian health authorities wrote on Twitter.

Canada reported its first case of blood clotting associated with low platelets on Tuesday in a Quebec woman who received the same shot.

Blood clot formations linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine "remain very rare" and Canada still believes that the vaccine's benefits "outweigh the potential risks," Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada said.

Canada's health authorities added that they would "continue to monitor the use of all Covid-19 vaccines closely and examine and assess any new safety concerns."

Limiting use not necessary

At the end of March Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommended suspending the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in people under the age of 55 while it evaluated the risks.

However Health Canada said Wednesday that according to its analysis, limiting the use of the vaccine to certain populations was not necessary for the moment.

After a slow start, Canada's vaccine campaign is gaining momentum. To date, 23.3% of the Canadian population has received at least one vaccine dose according to the Covid-19 Tracker Canada website.

The country is facing a third coronavirus wave, however, that has recently forced provinces to tighten restrictions.

Ontario, which has the highest number of cases, announced Friday it would strengthen and extend lockdown measures until May 19, and also close its borders with the provinces of Quebec and Manitoba beginning Monday.

Canada has recorded more than 1.1 million cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic and more than 23,500 deaths. 

