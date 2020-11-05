6m ago

add bookmark

Canada reports rare strain of swine flu found in a human

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Canadian authorities have reported the first local case of a human infected with the H1N2 virus.
  • The rare case of swine flu appears to be isolated and investigations are ongoing.
  • The patient quickly recovered.

Canadian health authorities on Wednesday reported the country's first case of a human infected with the H1N2 virus, a rare strain of swine flu.

The case, detected in the western province of Alberta in mid-October, appears to be isolated "and there is no increased risk to Albertans at this time", local health officials said in a statement.

"This is the only influenza case reported in Alberta so far this flu season," the statement read.

READ | Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs with human pandemic risk

It added that the unnamed patient experienced mild influenza-like symptoms, "was tested and then quickly recovered. There is no evidence at this time that the virus has spread further."

Canadian health officials are looking into where the virus came from, and to verify that it has not spread.

Since 2005 only 27 cases worldwide have been reported of people infected with the H1N2 - not to be confused with the more common H1N1 swine flu virus. There have been no cases in Canada prior to this one.

The H1N2 strain is not a food-related illness and it is not transmissible to humans by eating pork or other pig products, officials said.

"This a rare type of flu in humans, typically acquired from exposure to infected pigs and not known to spread easily from human to human," Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, wrote on Twitter.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
International Covid-19 update: Virus 'ten times worse than swine flu', 20 000 dead in Italy
'There is no swine flu outbreak,' says KZN health MEC after girl, 9, dies
Swine flu kills at least 40 in India's Rajasthan state
Read more on:
canada
Lottery
2 players bag R189k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you believe will be the next US president?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Donald Trump
35% - 2226 votes
Joe Biden
43% - 2764 votes
I don't care
23% - 1457 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
view
ZAR/USD
15.90
(-0.28)
ZAR/GBP
20.69
(-0.63)
ZAR/EUR
18.67
(-0.34)
ZAR/AUD
11.43
(-0.35)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.34)
Gold
1909.01
(+0.24)
Silver
24.28
(+1.54)
Platinum
879.00
(+1.50)
Brent Crude
41.20
(+3.83)
Palladium
2327.50
(+2.51)
All Share
54584.84
(+1.73)
Top 40
50058.90
(+1.54)
Financial 15
10231.65
(+2.15)
Industrial 25
77533.04
(+2.95)
Resource 10
49429.08
(-0.22)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct 2020

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo