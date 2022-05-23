1h ago

add bookmark

Canada storms death toll rises to 8

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


The death toll from powerful storms that lashed eastern Canada over the weekend has risen to at least eight, authorities said Sunday.

Police in the province of Ontario announced on CTVNews the deaths of seven people, killed Saturday by falling trees and branches.

The eighth victim was a woman who drowned when her boat capsized in the Ottawa River, near Gatineau, a Quebec suburb of the federal capital Ottawa.

Strong winds, with gusts of more than 140 kilometers per hour, battered eastern Canada on Saturday, the national weather service said, adding that the storm was a rare phenomenon called "derecho".

"This storm was almost about 1 000 kilometers" long, Environment Canada Senior Climatologist David Phillips told local station CFRA on Sunday.

"That's what a derecho is, it's a long line of very active thunderstorms or microburst kind of situations," he said.

"Nothing can deter it. It just marches along."

Some 900 000 homes lost electricity Saturday night, with hundreds of thousands of households still in the dark by Sunday evening, local energy providers Hydro One and Hydro-Quebec said on Twitter, as they worked to restore power.

Roads remained strewn with branches and debris, with authorities saying it would take several days to clear.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
canada
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 1551 votes
No
53% - 1720 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.85
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.91
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.80
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.26
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,855.95
+0.5%
Silver
21.92
+0.8%
Palladium
2,034.00
+3.3%
Platinum
969.00
+1.1%
Brent Crude
112.55
+0.5%
Top 40
61,758
+1.2%
All Share
68,366
+1.2%
Resource 10
74,291
+2.4%
Industrial 25
73,243
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,923
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo