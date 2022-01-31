Canada's Justin Trudeau tests positive for Covid-19

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Ludovic Marin, AFP)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he had tested positive for Covid-19 but was not experiencing severe symptoms.
"This morning, I tested positive for Covid-19. I'm feeling fine - and I'll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines," the premier wrote on Twitter, urging Canadians to get vaccinated and boosted.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can
trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
top opinions and a range of features. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.