44m ago

add bookmark

Canada's top court strikes down life without parole for mass murderers

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A criminal code provision enacted in 2011 allowed for life sentences without the possibility of parole.
  • Canada's Supreme Court said such a sentence is degrading and eliminates any possibility of reintegration into society.
  • The apex court said a sentence that exceeds the life expectancy of any human being is degrading.

Canada's Supreme Court on Friday ruled that life sentences without the possibility of parole for mass murderers are unconstitutional, as they violate the right not to be subjected to "cruel and unusual punishment."

The landmark ruling strikes down a criminal code provision enacted in 2011 that allowed for such sentences.

"Such a sentence is degrading in nature and thus incompatible with human dignity, as it eliminates any possibility of reintegration into society," the highest Canadian court ruled, paving the way for a series of judicial reviews.

The highly anticipated and unanimous decision came during the review of the case of Alexandre Bissonnette, prosecuted for the murder of six worshippers in a Quebec City mosque in 2017.

The ruling means that Bissonnette will now have a chance at parole after 25 years in prison.

Before 2011, the maximum sentence allowable under Canadian law was life imprisonment with no possibility of parole before 25 years.

But after a Conservative government reform of the criminal code, murderers who killed multiple people could be sentenced to unlimited periods of hard time.

ALSO READ | Kids called 911 from classroom during Texas massacre as police waited outside - official

"Under this unconstitutional provision, offenders have been sentenced to imprisonment for life without eligibility for parole for 50 or even 75 years," said the ruling, written by Chief Justice Richard Wagner.

The court concluded that a prison sentence that "greatly exceeds the life expectancy of any human being is degrading because of its absurdity, and hence incompatible with human dignity."

Bissonnette, a white supremacist who was 27 at the time of the massacre, opened fire on worshippers gathered at the Quebec City mosque in 2017, killing six people and seriously injuring five others.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
canada
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 3924 votes
No
53% - 4391 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

16h ago

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.61
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.71
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.75
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.17
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Gold
1,853.33
+0.1%
Silver
22.08
+0.2%
Palladium
2,070.50
+2.5%
Platinum
955.00
+0.5%
Brent Crude
117.40
+2.9%
Top 40
63,883
+1.4%
All Share
70,486
+1.4%
Resource 10
76,948
+0.6%
Industrial 25
76,115
+1.3%
Financial 15
16,257
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

8h ago

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

17h ago

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

16h ago

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea

16h ago

Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo