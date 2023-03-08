47m ago

Share

Canadian man accused of throwing gravel at Justin Trudeau pleads guilty

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Shane Marshall was found guilty of assaulting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
  • Marshall threw a handful of gravel on the prime minister as he walked toward his campaign bus.
  • Trudeau was not hurt in the incident.

A man accused of throwing gravel at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the 2021 election campaign pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a charge of common assault, prosecutors and his lawyer said.

Trudeau was hit by a handful of gravel in 2021 while on the campaign trail as he made his way past a crowd shouting their opposition to Covid-19-related mandates and restrictions. 

The prime minister was not injured and his Liberal Party went on to win the election.

A sentencing hearing for Shane Marshall, who is aged in the mid-20s and is from the province of Ontario, will be held on 1 May. 

Marshall's lawyer, Luke Reidy, said the plea likely meant his client will avoid jail time in the sentencing.

WATCH | 'Not appropriate': Xi Jinping, Trudeau confrontation caught on camera

A CTV camera had captured what looked to be white gravel hitting Trudeau and one of his bodyguards as he walked toward his campaign bus in London, Ontario, in 2021.

Marshall, who was a member of the right-wing People's Party of Canada, was charged by police with assault with a weapon. 

The party expelled Marshall after the incident.

"I'll be communicating with the Crown's office on sentencing and there will probably be a joint submission on sentencing, and that was largely the incentive for the plea this morning," Reidy said.

Marshall admitted he picked up a handful of gravel and threw it in the direction of Trudeau and a crowd of security personnel and supporters as the Liberal Party leader stepped aboard a campaign bus, CBC News reported, citing an agreed statement of facts read in court.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
justin trudeaucanada
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What was the most unexpected part Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The ballooning Presidency
28% - 1292 votes
Lindiwe Sisulu’s axing
6% - 289 votes
The new Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation portfolio
5% - 249 votes
Bheki Cele’s survival
60% - 2756 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.55
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.95
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.56
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.24
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Platinum
936.21
-0.1%
Palladium
1,398.60
+0.4%
Gold
1,812.72
-0.0%
Silver
20.09
+0.1%
Brent Crude
83.29
-3.5%
Top 40
71,820
-1.2%
All Share
77,668
-1.1%
Resource 10
65,054
-0.8%
Industrial 25
105,330
-1.0%
Financial 15
16,296
-2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

8h ago

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo