45m ago

add bookmark

Canadian MPs say China's treatment of Uighurs is 'genocide'

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Canadian MPs have labelled China's treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang as genocide.
  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his concerns over abuse reports in Xinjiang.
  • China called the motion a "shameful act".

Canadian MPs voted on Monday to label Beijing's treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang as genocide, a move angrily slammed by China as a "malicious provocation".

Rights groups believe at least one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in camps in the north-western region, where China is also accused of forcibly sterilising women and imposing forced labour.

READ | US 'deeply disturbed' by reports of systematic rape of Muslims in China camps

The motion "Uighurs in China have been and are being subject to genocide" passed unanimously in the Canadian House of Commons, and ministers called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to officially label it as such.

The motion also called for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to be moved if the "genocide" continues.

The US has already used the label, with the administration of former president Donald Trump slamming China in January for a "systematic attempt to destroy Uighurs".

Trudeau had said on Friday that there were significant reports of abuses coming out of Xinjiang. And following a G7 meeting, he said Canada was consulting with its international allies on the use of the term "genocide" for the treatment of Uighurs.

'Malicious provocation'

Beijing hit back on Tuesday, calling the motion a "shameful act" and "malicious provocation against the 1.4 billion people of China".

"Canada's attempt to contain China's development through passing the Xinjiang-related motion will not succeed," the Chinese embassy in Ottawa said in a statement.

The embassy accused "hypocritical and shameless" Canadian lawmakers of "using the excuse of human rights to engage in political manipulation on Xinjiang".

The growing calls for action in Canada echo complaints about China's human rights record in other Western nations, including the US where President Joe Biden is seeking to rebuild alliances to maintain pressure on Beijing.

The new president has already criticised Beijing on its human rights situation, especially the abuses in Xinjiang, including in a marathon two-hour call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

After initially denying the existence of the camps in Xinjiang, China later defended them as vocational training centres aimed at reducing the appeal of Islamic extremism.

Beijing had said on Monday that its treatment of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and Tibet has "stood out as shining examples of China's human rights progress".

And Foreign Minister Wang Yi later told the UN Human Rights Council via video-link that "there has never been so-called genocide, forced labour or religious oppression in Xinjiang."

Relations between China and Canada have deteriorated in recent years.

Ties soured in late 2018 over the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on a US warrant, and China's detention of two Canadians - former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor - in what Ottawa has called retaliation.

The two men have had virtually no contact with the outside world since being detained on spying charges.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinacanada
Lottery
R300k for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
35% - 1172 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
28% - 926 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 1221 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.65
(+0.07)
ZAR/GBP
20.60
(+0.17)
ZAR/EUR
17.83
(+0.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.59
(+0.19)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.32)
Gold
1810.07
(-0.03)
Silver
28.05
(-0.49)
Platinum
1262.84
(-0.46)
Brent Crude
64.86
(+3.57)
Palladium
2386.01
(+0.38)
All Share
67581.06
(+0.32)
Top 40
62086.39
(+0.30)
Financial 15
12455.13
(+0.57)
Industrial 25
88582.92
(-0.47)
Resource 10
68402.48
(+1.27)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb 2021

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo