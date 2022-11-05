25m ago

add bookmark

Candlelight vigils to mourn South Korea Halloween disaster victims

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Candlelight vigils and rallies were expected in South Korea on Saturday to commemorate the 156 people killed in a Halloween crowd crush.
  • President Yoon on Friday joined other top officials - including the national police chief and the interior minister - who had apologised over the disaster.
  • A group of young Koreans was expected to hold a separate commemoration in central Seoul.

Candlelight vigils and rallies were expected in South Korea on Saturday to commemorate the 156 people killed in a Halloween crowd crush, with public anger growing over one of the country's deadliest peacetime disasters.

The victims, mostly young people, were among the estimated 100 000 that had flocked to the capital Seoul's popular Itaewon nightlife district to celebrate the first post-pandemic Halloween.

South Korean law enforcement officials have conceded that there was insufficient safety planning for a crowd that large, and opposition politicians have accused President Yoon Suk-yeol's government of not taking responsibility for the disaster.

Reflecting that anger, a woman identified by local media as the mother of one of the victims was seen ripping apart the floral wreaths left by the president and Seoul's mayor at a memorial on Friday.

"What's the point of (these flowers) when they couldn't protect (our children)? Think about it," she was seen saying in footage broadcast by local TV stations.

She added:

What's the point of standing next to these (wreaths) when you let our babies die?

Uniformed police officers were then seen escorting the woman away from the memorial, located outside Seoul City Hall.

President Yoon on Friday joined other top officials - including the national police chief and the interior minister - who had apologised over the disaster.

"As a president who is responsible for the lives and safety of the people, I am deeply saddened and sorry," he said.

"I know that our government and I... have a huge responsibility to ensure that such a tragedy never happens again."

Scrutiny of crowd management 

Yoon - who is with the conservative People Power Party - has been battling record-low approval ratings since taking office in May, and his political opponents are now taking aim at his government over the Halloween crush.

A civic group linked to the main opposition party was set to hold candlelight vigils across the country on Saturday evening, including in Seoul, Busan, Gwangju and Jeju.

A group of young Koreans was expected to hold a separate commemoration in central Seoul.

Park Tae-hoon, 29, one of the organisers of that rally and a member of the progressive Jinbo political party, said:

I can't believe people of my age died just because they wanted to have some fun on Halloween.

"It was only yesterday that the president apologised," he told AFP, adding that the purpose of the march was to demand punishment for those responsible and measures to prevent a recurrence of the tragedy.

South Korea is in a period of national mourning that ends Saturday, with flags flying at half-mast and entertainment events cancelled.

Public scrutiny of how the Halloween crowd was managed is mounting, and a wide-ranging probe is under way into the exact cause of the crush.

With no single organiser for the Halloween celebrations, the government did not require any of the bars, clubs and restaurants - some located on Itaewon's narrow alleys and side streets - to submit a safety management plan.

And even though police had estimated beforehand that a crowd of 100 000 would participate, they only deployed 137 officers - compared with the 6 500 sent to another part of Seoul that night for an anti-government protest a fraction of the size.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
south korea
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 227 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
25% - 1021 votes
I don't use Twitter
70% - 2862 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.90
+2.8%
Rand - Pound
20.37
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.87
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.58
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,681.34
0.0%
Silver
20.86
0.0%
Palladium
1,866.00
0.0%
Platinum
965.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
98.57
+4.0%
Top 40
62,769
+5.2%
All Share
69,305
+4.7%
Resource 10
66,568
+8.5%
Industrial 25
82,271
+4.2%
Financial 15
15,769
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the...

03 Nov

Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the vulnerable
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an...

03 Nov

From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an upturn
FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from...

02 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from telephone pole
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo