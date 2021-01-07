Capitol siege: Woman killed was US airforce veteran who 'embraced far-right conspiracy theories'

37m ago

Ashli Babbitt.
Ashli Babbitt.
Twitter/Sniperdog1996
  • A woman who was shot dead by police at the US Capitol has been identified as a far-right conspiracy theorist.
  • Ashli Babbitt is a former US airforce member.
  • Four people were killed at the siege.

The woman shot dead by police during Wednesday's siege of the US Capitol was identified by police as Ashli Babbitt, a US Air Force veteran whose social media activity indicates she embraced far-fetched right-wing conspiracy theories.

Babbitt, 35, was an avid supporter of US President Trump, her husband told KUSI News. Her posts and retweets on Twitter backed Trump's false assertions that he was defeated because Democrats elaborately rigged the Nov. 3 election.

The Twitter account @Ashli_Babbitt, which includes photographs of her, shared many posts in recent weeks flagging her excitement over attending the Trump rally on 6 January.

The day before, she wrote: "Nothing will stop us ... they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours ... dark to light!"

Video of the shooting posted by a freelance journalist on social media shows a chaotic moment between the Trump-supporting intruders and police in a hallway in the Capitol. There is the sound of a single gunshot before the video shows a woman, whose appearance matches that of Babbitt's photos, wearing a Trump flag on the ground, bleeding profusely and visibly in shock. People around her scream and try to tend to her injuries.

The US. Capitol Police confirmed in a statement on Thursday that a woman identified as Ashli Babbitt had been shot by an officer as protesters were forcing their way into the House Chamber. They said she later died of her injuries in a hospital.

Relatives of Babbitt, whose social media activity and business records indicate ran a pool cleaning service in San Diego, California, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Babbitt served in the US Air Force as a senior air officer while on active duty from 2004 to 2008, the Air Force said in a statement. She also served in the Air Force Reserve between 2008 and 2010, and in the Air National Guard from 2010 until 2016, the statement said.

Read more on:
usus elections 2020
