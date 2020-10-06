Car bomb in north Syria kills 14, most civilians: monitor

32m ago

A car bomb on Tuesday killed 14 people, mostly civilians, in the Turkish-controlled town of Al-Bab in northern Syria, a war monitor said.

The explosion near a bus station in the town also wounded at least 40 people, some of them seriously, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

Turkey and its Syrian proxies control several pockets of territory on Syria's side of the border following three military incursions since 2016.

ALSO READ | Shocking videos capture massive explosion that just rocked Beirut

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the car bombing, but there has been a string of attacks in Al-Bab since its capture by Turkish troops from the Islamic State group in 2017.

The town, 40 kilometres (25 miles) northeast of Syria's second city Aleppo, was one of the western-most strongholds of the jihadists' self-styled territorial "caliphate".

US-backed Kurdish forces seized the last scrap of the statelet from the jihadists in eastern Syria in March last year.

