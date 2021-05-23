20m ago

Car drives into crowd in China, killing five - state media

A crime scene in China that left multiple dead.
A crime scene in China that left multiple dead.
Thomas Yau, Getty Images

A car drove into a crowd of pedestrians in the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian, killing five, state media reported on Sunday.

A black sedan drove into a crowd of people crossing a street at 11:47 on Saturday and fled the scene, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing Dalian's public security bureau.

Four people died at the scene and another was confirmed dead after being sent to hospital, while five who sustained injuries were receiving medical treatment in hospital, according to Xinhua.

The driver, surnamed Liu, has been caught and was determined not to have been driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Xinhua said.

Further investigation was under way, it said.

china
