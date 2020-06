Medical staff and burial volunteers in Iraq are under the cosh dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, having to bury between two-to-four bodies every day.

They are also having a tough time grappling with the differences in Muslim and Christina burial rites.

Burial volunteers wash and wrap bodies before putting them in coffins.

While there is no evidence that Covid-19 can be spread by corpses, the fear that an infection could happen mean there is a poor turnout of burial volunteers.