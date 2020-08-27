Cartoonist arrested over drawing which pokes fun at Isreal-UAE peace deal

Leading Jordanian cartoonist Emad Hajjaj was arrested and charged on Thursday with seeking to undermine Jordan's relations with a "friendly country" after publishing a drawing criticising the Israel-UAE peace deal.

A judicial source told AFP that the Amman general prosecutor referred Hajjaj to the state security court, a military tribunal, over a cartoon deemed "offensive for the United Arab Emirates".

"The prosecutor charged Hajjaj of carrying out acts and publishing material aimed at undermining relations with a friendly country and referred him to the state security court," the source said.

Let’s stand with Emad Hajjaj, who recently got arrested, by using #FreeEmadHajjaj hashtag. He won an award from Dubai Press Club and doesn’t have any disputes with UAE. He drew a caricature that shows a ruler stabbing the Palestinians in the back. pic.twitter.com/wewJ2uzdby — ???? ???????? (@abuhilalah) August 26, 2020

Hajjaj published the drawing on Wednesday on his Facebook page and hours later he was arrested and brought in for questioning.



Thursday afternoon the prosecutor general decided to keep Hajjaj in detention for 14 days pending an investigation.

If found guilty, Hajjaj can face up to five years in jail.

The cartoon is titled "Israel asks America not to sell F-35 planes to the Emirates".

It shows Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan holding a dove with the Israeli flag painted on it, spitting on the face of the top UAE official who is also known as MBZ.

"Spit-35" is seen written in Arabic in the spittle covering the UAE leader's cheek.