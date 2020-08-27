10m ago

add bookmark

Cartoonist arrested over drawing which pokes fun at Isreal-UAE peace deal

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An artist has been arrested for a drawing which pokes fun at the Israel-UAE peace deal.
An artist has been arrested for a drawing which pokes fun at the Israel-UAE peace deal.
Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images

Leading Jordanian cartoonist Emad Hajjaj was arrested and charged on Thursday with seeking to undermine Jordan's relations with a "friendly country" after publishing a drawing criticising the Israel-UAE peace deal.

A judicial source told AFP that the Amman general prosecutor referred Hajjaj to the state security court, a military tribunal, over a cartoon deemed "offensive for the United Arab Emirates".

"The prosecutor charged Hajjaj of carrying out acts and publishing material aimed at undermining relations with a friendly country and referred him to the state security court," the source said.

Hajjaj published the drawing on Wednesday on his Facebook page and hours later he was arrested and brought in for questioning.

Thursday afternoon the prosecutor general decided to keep Hajjaj in detention for 14 days pending an investigation.

If found guilty, Hajjaj can face up to five years in jail.

The cartoon is titled "Israel asks America not to sell F-35 planes to the Emirates".

It shows Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan holding a dove with the Israeli flag painted on it, spitting on the face of the top UAE official who is also known as MBZ.

"Spit-35" is seen written in Arabic in the spittle covering the UAE leader's cheek.

Related Links
UK colonialist Rhodes has fallen in his home town as museum changes its name
Pandemic through eyes of art
PICS | Shoe-wow! Self-taught Jeppestown artist customising sneakers, stilettos
Read more on:
israeluae
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
29% - 1273 votes
No, it is a waste of money
71% - 3096 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.03
(-1.05)
ZAR/GBP
22.46
(-0.86)
ZAR/EUR
20.08
(-0.66)
ZAR/AUD
12.32
(-0.93)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.52)
Gold
1922.82
(-1.56)
Silver
26.98
(-1.44)
Platinum
914.00
(-1.77)
Brent Crude
46.29
(-0.28)
Palladium
2171.00
(-0.21)
All Share
56867.49
(+0.52)
Top 40
52578.80
(+0.62)
Financial 15
10367.17
(+0.75)
Industrial 25
77404.77
(+1.28)
Resource 10
55706.72
(-0.28)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug 2020

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo