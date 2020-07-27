1h ago

add bookmark

Cat tests positive for Covid-19 in first known case of animal getting infected in the UK

A health worker tests for Covid-19.
A health worker tests for Covid-19.
ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash
  • A cat has contracted Covid-19, in what is the first known case of an animal being infected by the virus in the UK.
  • The case was confirmed by a vet in the UK.
  • Health officials believe the cat cannot pass on the virus.

A pet cat has become the first UK animal to be infected with coronavirus, health officials said Monday, insisting there was "no evidence" it could pass on the disease.

The case was confirmed by the UK's chief veterinary officer after laboratory tests carried out earlier this month in Surrey, near London.

Officials said that "all available evidence" indicated the cat likely contracted the disease from its owners who had tested positive for Covid-19.

No risk

A statement from the environment ministry said the cat poses no risk.

"Although this is the first confirmed case of an animal infection with the coronavirus strain in the UK, there is no evidence to suggest that the animal was involved in transmission of the disease," it said.

The cat was initially diagnosed by a private vet as having the feline herpes virus but the sample was also subsequently tested for Covid-19 and proved positive.

Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss called it "a very rare event", adding that there was "no evidence to suggest that pets directly transmit the virus to humans".

Although it is the first such case in the UK, there have been reports elsewhere of animals developing the virus.

Related Links
Shutting down private schools won't stop teaching - Isasa responds to Cosas' 'regrettable' threats
Gauteng Health MEC denies involvement in PPE procurement corruption
'The storm is here' - more than 3 000 infections a day in KZN, says Premier Sihle Zikalala
Read more on:
ukcoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
With South Africa still out in the cold, have the Super Rugby events from Down Under grabbed your attention?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I was starving for some live rugby action!
13% - 155 votes
Super Rugby Aotearoa is on fire, Super Rugby AU not so much
21% - 248 votes
I’ll start watching once South Africa gets involved again
66% - 771 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.40
(+1.58)
ZAR/GBP
21.14
(+0.81)
ZAR/EUR
19.31
(+0.58)
ZAR/AUD
11.72
(+0.93)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.82)
Gold
1943.28
(+1.61)
Silver
24.32
(+5.63)
Platinum
941.30
(+1.82)
Brent Crude
43.80
(0.00)
Palladium
2301.00
(+3.53)
All Share
56339.73
(+1.25)
Top 40
51935.43
(+1.32)
Financial 15
10345.50
(+0.53)
Industrial 25
73903.43
(-0.02)
Resource 10
57340.60
(+3.33)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon

24 Jul

Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo