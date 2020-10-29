1h ago

add bookmark

CCTV footage shows moment abandoned baby found at Qatar’s airport

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Hamad International Airport in Doha.
Hamad International Airport in Doha.
Photo by Valery SharifulinTASS via Getty Images
  • Authorities have released footage of the moment a newborn baby girl was found abandoned at Qatar’s main airport on 2 October.
  • The security camera footage, obtained by local website Doha News, shows the infant wrapped in a blue blanket as she was discovered by paramedics.
  • The baby was recovered from a toilet where she was “concealed in a plastic bag and buried under garbage”.

Authorities have released footage of the moment a newborn baby girl was found abandoned at Qatar’s main airport on 2 October.

The one-minute, 17-second security camera footage, obtained on Wednesday by local website Doha News, shows the infant wrapped in a blue blanket as she was discovered by paramedics at Hamad International Airport.

“The footage surfaced just hours after Doha confirmed the launch of an immediate inquiry into the incident,” Doha News said in its report.

The baby was recovered from a toilet where she was “concealed in a plastic bag and buried under garbage”, according to a statement by the Government Communications Office.

An immediate inquiry was launched into the incident, which saw at least 13 female Australian passengers subjected to internal exams – a move Qatar’s government called “offensive” and “grossly inappropriate”.  Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne said female passengers on 10 flights were affected.

A spokesperson for Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told Al Jazeera that “18 female passengers … were involved in the incident” on an October 2 flight to Sydney, adding 13 were Australian and five were of other nationalities.

The women, on board the Qatar Airways flight bound for Sydney, “had their genitals invasively examined without their consent”, the Seven News network reported on Sunday, adding the passengers were not given an explanation before the “strip searches” began.

One man on board the flight, QR908, told Australia’s ABC News that many of the women who were taken off the flight for the examination were visibly upset on their return.

“One of them was in tears, a younger woman, and people couldn’t believe what had happened,” Wolfgang Babeck said.

The Transport Workers’ Union of New South Wales, whose members service Qatar Airways planes at Sydney Airport, said on Tuesday it was considering industrial action against the carrier for “the brutal attack on the human rights of Australian female airline passengers”.

“Other countries affected absolutely share Australia’s views and the strength of Australia’s views,” said Frances Adamson, secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. “This is not by any standard normal behaviour and the Qataris recognise that and are appalled by it, do not want it to happen again.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Doha condemned the inappropriate conduct and said it “regrets any distress or infringement on the personal freedoms of any traveller caused by this action”.

Authorities are now searching for the woman in a criminal case that could be attempted murder.

The Qatar Government Communications Office said the baby is “now safe under medical care in Doha”.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Women on 10 flights from Qatar invasively examined: Australia
Fury after Qatar 'forcibly examined' women at airport
Mother stands trial in death of baby in maggot-infested diaper
Read more on:
qatar airwaysqatar
Lottery
5 players bag R68k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 10057 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 11290 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.45
(-0.65)
ZAR/GBP
21.34
(-0.39)
ZAR/EUR
19.27
(-0.24)
ZAR/AUD
11.58
(-0.32)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.73)
Gold
1877.60
(-0.07)
Silver
23.24
(-0.77)
Platinum
863.99
(-0.66)
Brent Crude
39.48
(-4.73)
Palladium
2218.02
(-1.54)
All Share
52411.84
(+0.20)
Top 40
48039.97
(+0.23)
Financial 15
9831.18
(-1.95)
Industrial 25
73404.36
(+0.74)
Resource 10
48371.40
(+0.50)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

4h ago

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo