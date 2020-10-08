38m ago

add bookmark

Celebrated American poet Louise Gluck wins 2020 Nobel Literature Prize

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • This year's Nobel Literature Prize was awarded to 77-year-old American poet Louise Gluck, known for her work that draws from myths and classical motifs.
  • Gluck previously won the Pulitzer Prize in 1993 for her collection The Wild Iris.
  • She is the fourth woman to win the Nobel Literature Prize in the past decade, and only the 16th since 1901.

Stockholm – The Nobel Literature Prize on Thursday went to American poet Louise Gluck, known for themes of childhood and family life that draw inspiration from myths and classical motifs.

Gluck, 77, was honoured "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal", the Academy said.

Gluck has previously won the Pulitzer Prize in 1993 for her collection The Wild Iris, and the National Book Award for her latest collection, Faithful and Virtuous Night, in 2014.

Louise Gluck attending the 2014 National Book Awar
This file photo taken on November 19, 2014 shows Louise Gluck attending the 2014 National Book Awards in New York City.

The Academy's permanent secretary Mats Malm said he had spoken to Gluck just before making the public announcement.

"The message came as a surprise, but a welcome one as far as I could tell," Malm told reporters.

Gluck 'seeks the universal'

She is the fourth woman to win the Nobel Literature Prize in the past decade, and only the 16th since the Nobel prizes were first awarded in 1901.

A professor of English at Yale University, Gluck "seeks the universal, and in this she takes inspiration from myths and classical motifs, present in most of her works", the Academy said in its prize citation.

"The voices of Dido, Persephone, and Eurydice – the abandoned, the punished, the betrayed – are masks for a self in transformation, as personal as it is universally valid."

Her collections The Triumph of Achilles (1985) and Ararat (1990) address "almost brutally straightforward images of painful family relations", the jury said, noting that her use of a "deceptively natural tone is striking", with "no trace of poetic ornament".

Gluck is also a poet of radical change and rebirth, describing in her poem Snowdrops the miraculous return of life after winter, her work often marked by "humour and biting wit".

'Masterly'

The jury said her 2006 collection Averno was a "masterly collection, a visionary interpretation of the myth of Persephone's descent into Hell in the captivity of Hades, the god of death".

The Academy concluded:

She writes oneiric, narrative poetry recalling memories and travels, only to hesitate and pause for new insights. The world is disenthralled, only to become magically present once again.

Last year, the Swedish Academy gave the nod to Austrian novelist Peter Handke which unleashed a flood of criticism, as many wondered how it could award a writer known for supporting Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic in the Balkan wars and playing down his army's atrocities.

The Academy defended that choice as being made solely on literary merit without political considerations.

The Nobel Prize comes with a medal and a prize sum of 10 million Swedish krona (about $1.1 million).

Gluck would normally receive the Nobel from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on 10 December, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist Alfred Nobel, who created the prizes in his last will and testament.

But the in-person ceremony has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and replaced with a televised ceremony showing the laureates receiving their awards in their home countries.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Two women, Charpentier and Doudna, win 2020 Nobel Chemistry Prize for gene editing tool
British, German and US trio win Nobel Physics Prize for black hole research
UPDATE | US-British trio win Nobel Medicine Prize for Hepatitis C discovery
Read more on:
louise gluckusswedenliteraturearts and culturenobel prize
Lottery
2 win the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 2665 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
38% - 2512 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
21% - 1371 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.64
(-0.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.52
(-0.26)
ZAR/EUR
19.54
(+0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.91
(-0.44)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.17)
Gold
1898.35
(+0.62)
Silver
24.10
(+1.41)
Platinum
872.00
(+1.16)
Brent Crude
42.15
(-1.55)
Palladium
2395.00
(+2.24)
All Share
54599.18
(-0.28)
Top 40
50222.57
(-0.38)
Financial 15
10006.04
(-1.26)
Industrial 25
74047.94
(-0.61)
Resource 10
53447.06
(+0.49)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

6h ago

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo