1h ago

add bookmark

'Challenging times for everyone': Nurses join other striking UK staff in December walkouts

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • British nurses will hold strikes over pay demands in December. 
  • These will be the first strikes in the nursing union's 106-year history. 
  • Railway workers and postal services will also be striking over wages in December. 

Nurses across most of Britain will next month hold the first strikes in their union's 106-year history, joining a host of other UK workers taking industrial action over pay.

Staff in England, Wales and Northern Ireland - but not Scotland - will walk out on December 15 and 20, after the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) union said the government had turned down an offer of negotiations.

It will be the latest industrial action in Britain, where decades-high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis have prompted staff in various sectors to demand pay rises to keep up with spiralling prices.

RCN England director Patricia Marquis on Friday apologised to patients who would have operations or treatments cancelled, and said it was about "nurses standing up for themselves but also critically for patients".

"We are sorry for any disruption that's caused but actually, unless we do this, we don't see any prospects of things changing any time soon," she told Sky News.

The nurses' strike will be sandwiched between the first of a series of two-day walkouts by national railway workers, while postal service employees will stage fresh stoppages in the run-up to Christmas.

Numerous other public and private sector staff, from lawyers to airport ground personnel, have also held strikes this year.

RCN head Pat Cullen said:

Nursing staff have had enough of being taken for granted, enough of low pay and unsafe staffing levels, enough of not being able to give our patients the care they deserve.

The union, which wants a pay rise significantly above inflation, announced earlier this month that a ballot of its more than 300 000 members had found a majority in favour of strikes.

"Ministers have had more than two weeks since we confirmed that our members felt such injustice that they would strike for the first time," Cullen said, adding that an offer of formal negotiations was declined.

"They have the power and the means to stop this by opening serious talks that address our dispute."

'Challenging times'

Amid the waves of industrial action, British inflation has continued its recent surge, reaching a 41-year high of 11.1% in October on soaring energy and food bills.

Bosses in the NHS said in September that nurses were skipping meals to feed and clothe their children and struggling to afford rising transport costs.

One in four hospitals had set up foodbanks to support staff, according to NHS Providers, which represents hospital groups in England.

The government says it has accepted independent pay recommendations, and given over one million NHS workers a pay rise of at least £1 400 this year.

nurses hold protest signs
Nurses with placards outside the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Victoria Tower Gardens, London.

That follows on from a three percent increase last year when public sector pay was frozen.

But the RCN says this leaves experienced nurses worse off by 20% in real terms due to successive below-inflation awards since 2010.

In Scotland, the union has paused announcing strike action after the devolved government in Edinburgh, which has responsibility for health policy, reopened pay talks.

UK health minister Steve Barclay said he was "hugely grateful for the hard work and dedication" of nurses and regretted the strikes.

The NHS has "tried and tested plans" to minimise disruption and ensure emergency services continue, he added.

He said:

These are challenging times for everyone and the economic circumstances mean the RCN's demands, which on current figures are a 19,2% pay rise, costing 10 billion a year, are not affordable.

His door remained open to the RCN to discuss "way we can improve nurses' working lives", he added in a tweet.

The RCN has questioned the UK government's economic rationale, noting it spends billions of pounds on agency staff to plug workforce gaps.

It points to independent research it commissioned indicating that the finance ministry would recoup 81 percent of the initial outlay of a significant pay rise through higher tax receipts and savings on future recruitment and retention costs.

In the last year, 25 000 nursing staff left the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) register, it said.

Other UK health unions are also balloting workers for industrial action, while ambulance staff in Scotland are due to walk out on Monday.

Meanwhile, across the wider economy, numerous sectors look set to continue their strikes into the new year.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
33% - 2590 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
15% - 1162 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
52% - 4057 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

6h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.11
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.73
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.81
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,752.06
-0.2%
Silver
21.33
-0.8%
Palladium
1,874.00
-0.6%
Platinum
985.50
-0.6%
Brent Crude
85.34
-0.1%
Top 40
66,832
+0.1%
All Share
73,204
+0.1%
Resource 10
71,528
+0.1%
Industrial 25
87,596
+0.1%
Financial 15
16,348
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award

6h ago

Durban student wants to inspire other women after bagging global tech award
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
From wig-making and nail art to driving, GBV survivors learning to thrive despite...

6h ago

From wig-making and nail art to driving, GBV survivors learning to thrive despite abuse
'Works of community' – How one local art project is changing lives in rural...

6h ago

'Works of community' – How one local art project is changing lives in rural Eastern Cape
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo