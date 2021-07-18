47m ago

add bookmark

Chancellor Angela Merkel to visit flood zone as western Europe death toll tops 180

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Germany chancellor Angela Merkel is set to visit the ravaged areas of her country on Sunday. 
  • The purpose of the visit is mainly a way to assess the damage and meet with the survivors.
  • The death toll has reached 180 while 670 people were injured, and many more are still missing. 

Chancellor Angela Merkel is to visit flood-ravaged areas in Germany on Sunday to survey the damage and meet survivors, after days of extreme rainfall in western Europe left at least 183 people dead and dozens missing.

Merkel is scheduled to travel to the village of Schuld in Rhineland-Palatinate state, one of the two hardest-hit regions in western Germany, where the swollen Ahr river swept away houses and left debris piled high in the streets.

At least 156 people have died since Wednesday in Germany's worst flooding in living memory, police said in an update Sunday morning.

As the waters began to recede in Rhineland-Palatinate and neighbouring North-Rhine Westphalia, concern shifted south to Germany's Upper Bavaria region, where heavy rains inundated basements and swelled rivers and creeks late on Saturday.

One person died in Berchtesgadener Land, a spokeswoman for the Bavarian district told AFP.

In Austria, emergency workers in the Salzburg and Tyrol regions were on high alert for flooding. The historic town centre of Hallein, near the German frontier, was under water.

"Heavy rains and storms are unfortunately causing severe damage in several places in Austria," Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Twitter.

Merkel has called the floods a "tragedy" and pledged support from the federal government for Germany's stricken municipalities.

Speaking alongside US President Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday, Merkel said her "heart goes out to all of those who in this catastrophe lost their loved ones".

The government has said it is working to set up a special aid fund, with the cost of damage expected to reach several billion euros.

'Sorry' for laughing

The disaster has increasingly taken on political overtones in Germany, which heads to the polls on September 26 for a general election that will mark the end of Merkel's 16 years in power.

With experts saying climate change is making extreme weather events like these more likely, candidates vying to succeed the veteran leader have called for more climate action.

Armin Laschet, the premier of hard-hit North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW) state and frontrunner in the race for the chancellery, said efforts to tackle global warming should be "speeded up".

MUST WATCH | Over 100 left dead in Germany as storms ravage Europe

But Laschet, who heads Merkel's CDU party currently leading in opinion polls, scored an own goal on Saturday when he was filmed laughing in the devastated town of Erftstadt in NRW, where a landslide was triggered by the floods.

In the footage, Laschet could be seen chatting and joking in the background as President Frank-Walter Steinmeier gave a statement expressing his sympathies to grieving families.

"Laschet laughs while the country cries," wrote the top-selling Bild daily.

Laschet later apologised on Twitter for the "inappropriate" moment.

Divers, armoured vehicles

The scale of the flood impact was gradually becoming clear in Germany, with damaged buildings being assessed, some of which will have to be demolished, and efforts under way to restore gas, electricity and telephone services.

In some areas, soldiers used armoured vehicles to clear the debris clogging streets.

In NRW, divers were sent in to search submerged homes and vehicles.

Local authorities in NRW and Rhineland-Palatinate said dozens of people remain unaccounted for across both states.

They have stressed, however, that disruption to communication networks made a precise assessment difficult, and the real number of missing could be lower.

Roger Lewentz, interior minister for Rhineland-Palatinate, said more than 670 people were injured.

READ | Europe picks through rubble from deluge as death toll soars

"I've lived here my whole life, I was born here, and I've never seen anything like it," said Gregor Degen, a baker in the devastated spa town of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, near Schuld.

Across the border in Belgium, the death toll jumped to 27 with many people still missing.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Alexander de Croo visited the flooded areas of Rochefort and Pepinster together on Saturday.

"Europe is with you," von der Leyen tweeted afterwards. "We are with you in mourning and we will be with you in rebuilding."

Belgium has declared Tuesday a day of official mourning.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
angela merkelgermanygreen
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you registered for your vaccine if you are in the 35-49 age group?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I have received my confirmation
53% - 2228 votes
Not yet, but I am planning to
13% - 545 votes
No, I will not be getting vaccinated
34% - 1419 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
view
Rand - Dollar
14.46
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.87
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.08
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.71
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,812.13
0.0%
Silver
25.67
0.0%
Palladium
2,630.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,105.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
73.59
+0.2%
Top 40
60,438
-1.6%
All Share
66,530
-1.5%
Resource 10
64,822
-3.4%
Industrial 25
87,250
-0.5%
Financial 15
12,748
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry

14 Jul

11-year-old local rapper ready to take over the music industry
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul 2021

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Marathon team primed to spring a surprise at the Tokyo Olympics

11h ago

Marathon team primed to spring a surprise at the Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Safa exec's ‘free ride’ to Olympics

11h ago

Safa exec's ‘free ride’ to Olympics
WADA says it's 'very rare' to get positive test after skin contact

17 Jul

WADA says it's 'very rare' to get positive test after skin contact
Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village

17 Jul

Olympics chief urges Japan to support Games as Covid hits Village
Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village

17 Jul

Fears abound as first Covid-19 case hits Tokyo Olympics Village
Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!

16 Jul

Team SA jets off to Tokyo – we've got you covered!
Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo

16 Jul

Blitzboks released from quarantine in Tokyo
Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'

16 Jul

Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'
Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics

15 Jul

Why SA won't experience canoeing glory again at the Tokyo Olympics
Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing

14 Jul

Team SA Olympics medal prospects in Tokyo - Rowing
Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo

14 Jul

Blitzboks quarantined upon arrival in Tokyo
Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'

13 Jul

Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics after knee injury 'setback'
SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when...

13 Jul

SA swimming prodigy Houlie realises Olympic dream: 'Something special happens when you wear green and gold'
SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics

12 Jul

SA U23 squad suffer early blow as 5 players withdraw from Tokyo Olympics
WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo

12 Jul

WATCH | Team SA Olympic medal prospects Blitzboks board flight bound for Tokyo
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo