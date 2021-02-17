19m ago

add bookmark

Charge dropped against woman who made false claim to cops about Black man in Central Park

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Amy Cooper trended after a confrontation with a black man who asked her to leash her dog in Manhattan's Central Park.
Amy Cooper trended after a confrontation with a black man who asked her to leash her dog in Manhattan's Central Park.
Melody Cooper/Twitter
  • A New York judge dismissed a misdemeanor charge against a white New York City woman who falsely claimed a black man threatened her in Central Park.
  • Amy Cooper was arraigned in New York in October on a charge of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree.
  • Cooper's attorney, Robert Barnes, said on Twitter that the case was dismissed after "a thorough & honest inquiry".

A New York judge on Tuesday dismissed a misdemeanor charge against a white New York City woman who became an internet video sensation last spring when she falsely claimed a Black man threatened her in Manhattan's Central Park, prosecutors said.

Amy Cooper was arraigned in New York in October on a charge of falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail. Prosecutors said she also falsely accused the man of trying to assault her.

At a hearing on Tuesday, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon asked the judge to drop the charge after reporting that Cooper had completed five therapy sessions that focused on not using racial identities "to harm ourselves or others", according to a statement released by her office.

Illuzzi-Orbon also said Cooper had no prior arrests and that the man she falsely accused declined to cooperate with prosecutors.

Cooper's attorney, Robert Barnes, said on Twitter that the case was dismissed after "a thorough & honest inquiry".

The now famous incident erupted when Cooper took her dog to New York's Central Park on May 25, and a birdwatcher, Christian Cooper (no relation) asked her to follow park rules and put the dog on a leash.

"I'm going to call the cops," Amy Cooper tells Christian Cooper on a video. "I'm going to tell them there's an African-American man threatening my life."

After Tuesday's hearing, Christian Cooper told CNN that the significance of the incident pales in comparison to Washington, D.C., with its majority non-white population, not having the full representation of statehood.

"That gross racial injustice could be fixed by Congress now, today, and that's what people should be focused on -- not last year's events in Central Park," he said.

Video of the incident, which was viewed more than 30 million times by the next day, drew outrage, coming on the heels of several other widely seen incidents of white people calling police on Black people without cause.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
1 person bags R400K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 905 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
14% - 1108 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 5641 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.74
(-0.52)
ZAR/GBP
20.46
(-0.40)
ZAR/EUR
17.80
(-0.34)
ZAR/AUD
11.42
(-0.58)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.53)
Gold
1789.16
(+0.01)
Silver
27.21
(+0.52)
Platinum
1247.50
(-0.20)
Brent Crude
62.83
(+0.06)
Palladium
2373.54
(+0.06)
All Share
67525.80
(+0.44)
Top 40
62093.58
(+0.52)
Financial 15
12619.39
(-0.61)
Industrial 25
89926.05
(+0.67)
Resource 10
66697.36
(+0.73)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb 2021

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo