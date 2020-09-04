5m ago

add bookmark

Charlie Hebdo sells out with Mohammed cartoons reprint as trial of 'jihadists' resumes

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A new issue of Charlie Hebdo which again features caricatures of Prophet Mohammad sold out in one day, the publication says.
  • This comes as several alleged Islamic extremist go on trial for killing members of the magazine's staff in 2015.
  • A new batch of 200 000 magazines are being printed to be sold.

French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, the target of a jihadist attack in 2015, said Friday that its latest edition reprinting controversial caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed had sold out in just one day.

Wednesday's issue featured a dozen cartoons mocking the prophet of Islam, including images that sparked huge protests when first published, to mark the start of the trial this week of alleged accomplices to the massacre.

Charlie Hebdo distributed three times its normal print run on Wednesday, but eager readers pounced on the paper and many intending to grab their copy later in the day were left frustrated.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 02: A close-up of covers
A close-up of covers of the french satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo reading "All of this, just for that" published on 2 September 2.

A new batch of 200 000 copies is currently being printed and will hit French newstands from Saturday.

"It shows that we are supported, that freedom of expression, secularism and the right to blasphemy are not obsolete values, and that they are supported by the French public who chose to buy the issue," a Charlie cartoonist who goes by the pen name "Juin" told AFP.

Twelve people, including some of France's most celebrated cartoonists, were killed on January 7, 2015, when brothers Said and Cherif Kouachi went on a gun rampage at the paper's offices in Paris.

Headline

"We will never lie down. We will never give up," director Laurent "Riss" Sourisseau wrote in an accompanying editorial to Wednesday's issue, which was headlined: "All of this, just for that."

The decision to reprint the cartoons sparked angry condemnations from Pakistan, Iran and Turkey as well as Egypt's highest Muslim authority Al-Azhar.

On Friday, thousands rallied in anti-France demonstrations across Pakistan, with protestors calling for boycotts and the French ambassador's expulsion.

But Charlie Hebdo defended its decision in the editorial, arguing that republishing the cartoons was "essential."

"We worked on the principle that some people don't know the cartoons, some weren't even born when they were published by Charlie in 2006, and they need to understand why the attacks happened," Juin said.

"The right to blasphemy and freedom of speech exist if we use it. For us, it was justifiable to reprint the cartoons because it shows that these rights still exist and allows us to defend them," he added.

Related Links
Charlie Hebdo attackers killed to avenge Prophet Mohammad, court hears
Trial of suspected Charlie Hebdo attack accomplices begins
Charlie Hebdo re-runs Prophet Mohammad cartoons to mark attack trial
Read more on:
francecharlie hebdo
Lottery
4 Daily Lotto players bag R97k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
19% - 736 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
4% - 158 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
55% - 2076 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
22% - 829 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.62
(+0.74)
ZAR/GBP
21.96
(+1.18)
ZAR/EUR
19.60
(+1.18)
ZAR/AUD
12.04
(+0.93)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.04)
Gold
1919.67
(-0.39)
Silver
26.45
(+0.25)
Platinum
893.00
(+0.73)
Brent Crude
43.96
(-0.81)
Palladium
2279.50
(+0.03)
All Share
53701.97
(-1.50)
Top 40
49561.31
(-1.51)
Financial 15
9439.09
(-0.23)
Industrial 25
72207.44
(-2.92)
Resource 10
53980.58
(-0.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo