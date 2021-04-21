49m ago

add bookmark

Chauvin convicted of murdering George Floyd in landmark US racial justice case

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on Tuesday of murdering George Floyd.
  • A 12-member jury took less than a day to reach a guilty verdict on all three counts he was facing.
  • As the country focused on the guilty verdict in Minneapolis, police in Columbus, Ohio, fatally shot a Black teenage girl. 

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on Tuesday of murdering George Floyd, a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a rebuke of law enforcement's treatment of Black Americans.

A 12-member jury found Chauvin, 45, guilty of all three charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter after considering three weeks of testimony from 45 witnesses, including bystanders, police officials and medical experts. Deliberations began on Monday and lasted just over 10 hours.

In a confrontation captured on video, Chauvin, a white veteran of the police force, pushed his knee into the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in handcuffs, for more than nine minutes on 25 May 2020. Chauvin and three fellow officers were attempting to arrest Floyd, accused of using a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a grocery store.

Rodney Floyd (C), George Floyd's brother, speaks,
Rodney Floyd (C), George Floyd's brother, speaks, flanked by Reverend Al Sharpton (2nd L) and Attorney Ben Crump (R) during a press conference following the verdict. (Kerem Yucel/AFP)

The jurors remained still and quiet as the verdict was read. Chauvin, wearing a gray suit with a blue tie as well as a light-blue face mask, nodded and stood quickly when the judge ruled that his bail was revoked. He was taken out of the courtroom in handcuffs and placed in the custody of the Hennepin County sheriff.

The conviction triggered a wave of relief and reflection not only across the United States but in countries around the world.

"It was a murder in the full light of day and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see the systemic racism," President Joe Biden said in televised remarks. "This can be a giant step forward in the march toward justice in America."

Outside the courthouse, a crowd of several hundred people erupted in cheers when the verdict was announced - a scene that unfolded in cities across the country. Car horns honked, demonstrators blocked traffic and chanted: "George Floyd" and "All three counts."

At George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, the intersection where Floyd was killed and which was later named in his honor, people screamed, applauded and some threw dollar bills in the air in celebration.

Charles McMillan was one of the witnesses who test
Charles McMillan was one of the witnesses who testified in the Derek Chauvin trial. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images via AFP)

While celebrating the verdict, protesters called for justice in the case of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a routine traffic stop on 11 April, just a few miles from where Chauvin stood trial. Kimberly Potter, who has turned in her badge, has been charged with manslaughter in that case.

George Floyd's brother Philonise, speaking at a news conference with several family members, said: "We are able to breathe again" after the verdict, but he added the fight for justice was not over.

A woman becomes emotional at George Floyd Square a
A woman becomes emotional at George Floyd Square after the verdict was announced in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis. (Chandan Khanna/AFP)

"We have to protest because it seems like this is a never-ending cycle," he said.

As the country focused on the guilty verdict in Minneapolis, police in Columbus, Ohio, fatally shot a Black teenage girl they confronted as she lunged at two people with a knife, as seen in police video footage of the encounter, authorities said. The incident sparked street protests in Ohio's largest city.

'First step towards justice'

Chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison. While the US criminal justice system and juries have long given leeway and some legal protection to police officers who use violence to subdue civilians, the Minneapolis jurors found that Chauvin had crossed the line and used excessive force.

Chauvin's defense team did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the verdict but is considered likely to appeal the conviction.

READ HERE | Derek Chauvin: convicted Floyd killer, face of US police brutality

In a trial that opened on 29 March, the defense argued that Chauvin behaved as any "reasonable police officer" would have under those circumstances, and sought to raise doubts about the cause of Floyd's death.

In his comments, Biden emphasized his support for legislation "to root out unconstitutional policing," including the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which has been passed by the US House of Representatives and seeks to increase accountability for law enforcement misconduct.

The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis said in a statement published in the Minneapolis Star Tribune that "there are no winners in this case, and we respect the jury's decision," adding: "We need to stop the divisive comments, and we all need to do better to create a Minneapolis we all love."

The intersection of race and law enforcement has long been contentious in the United States, underscored by a series of deadly incidents involving white police officers and Black people in recent years.

READ | A year ago, US police initially reported George Floyd’s death as the result of a 'medical incident'

Floyd's death prompted protests against racism and police brutality in many U.S. cities and other countries last summer, even as the world grappled with the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris watched the verdict being read out along with staff in the White House's private dining room, the White House said. Biden, Harris and first lady Jill Biden all spoke with Philonise Floyd.

"Nothing is going to make it all better but at least ... now there's some justice," Biden told the Floyd family, according to a video posted to Twitter.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison told reporters that the verdict was a "first step towards justice" and should serve as a launching point for police reform. "We need to use this verdict as an inflection point."

Hours of testimony

Under Minnesota sentencing guidelines, Chauvin faces 12-1/2 years in prison for his murder conviction as a first-time criminal offender.

Prosecutors could seek a longer sentence of up to 40 years if Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill determines that there were "aggravating factors." Cahill said Chauvin's sentencing was likely eight weeks away.

The Minneapolis Police Department fired Chauvin and the three other officers the day after Floyd's murder. The three others are due to face trial later this year on aiding-and-abetting charges.

Witnesses called by prosecutors included a cardiologist, a pulmonologist and a forensic pathologist, who testified that videos and autopsy results confirmed that Chauvin killed Floyd by starving him of oxygen.

Also among the prosecution witnesses was Darnella Frazier, a teenager who used her cellphone to make a video depicting Floyd's ordeal - images that catalyzed the subsequent protests. Floyd can be heard crying out for his mother and telling officers he could not breathe.

ALSO READ | Biden responds to Derek Chauvin's conviction in the murder of George Floyd

Other eyewitnesses described the horror and trauma of watching Floyd die in front of them. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified that Chauvin's actions during the arrest represented an egregious breach of his training.

The jurors, who consisted of four white women, two white men, three Black men, one Black woman and two multiracial women, were sequestered during deliberations.

We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
george floydderek chauvinminneapolisusablack lives mattercrime
Lottery
R209k for two Daily Lotto jackpot winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 3349 votes
Yes, at work
17% - 1047 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 1644 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.28
(-0.2)
GBP/ZAR
19.90
(-0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.15
(-0.4)
AUD/ZAR
11.03
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.2)
Gold
1,780.51
(+0.1)
Silver
25.91
(+0.3)
Platinum
1,192.50
(+0.3)
Brent Crude
66.57
(-0.7)
Palladium
2,792.50
(+1.0)
All Share
66,700
(-0.2)
Top 40
60,985
(-0.2)
Financial 15
12,092
(-0.6)
Industrial 25
86,100
(-0.4)
Resource 10
68,706
(+0.2)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the...

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the bottom of her new heart
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home

20 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home
FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution

16 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo