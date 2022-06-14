4m ago

add bookmark

Children killed, tortured in Myanmar junta's crackdown, UN expert says

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Soldiers from the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the military arm of the Karen National Union (KNU). The KNU has been leading a fight against Burmese governments for more than 70 years to get some kind of autonomy for the ethnic Karen.
Soldiers from the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the military arm of the Karen National Union (KNU). The KNU has been leading a fight against Burmese governments for more than 70 years to get some kind of autonomy for the ethnic Karen.
Thierry Falise, LightRocket via Getty Images
  • Children were among those killed in Myanmar since last year's coup, not just in crossfire but as deliberate targets to inflect immense suffering.
  • They had been beaten, stabbed and had fingernails or teeth removed during interrogation.
  • A report said 250 000 children were displaced by fighting, and at the least 382 killed or maimed, including by air strikes or heavy artillery.

Scores of children have been killed in Myanmar since last year's coup, not just in the crossfire of conflict but as deliberate targets of a military willing to inflict immense suffering, a United Nations expert said on Tuesday.

Minors had been beaten and stabbed and had fingernails or teeth removed during interrogation, while some were made to endure mock executions, according to a report from UN special rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, Tom Andrews.

The junta has repeatedly scolded the UN and Western countries for interference and rejected allegations it is carrying out atrocities. A military spokesperson could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Based on contributions from UN agencies, humanitarian and human rights groups and civil society organisations, the report said 250 000 children were displaced by fighting, and at the least 382 killed or maimed, including by air strikes or heavy artillery.

"The junta's relentless attacks on children underscore the generals' depravity and willingness to inflict immense suffering on innocent victims in its attempt to subjugate the people," Andrews said in a statement.

"The junta's attacks on children constitute crimes against humanity and war crimes."


Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power early last year and launched a fierce crackdown on its opponents, prompting a violent backlash by newly formed resistance groups.

The UN had received information of 142 children being tortured by soldiers, police and pro-army militias, the report by Andrews said, while there were anecdotal reports of an increase in child labour recruitment, including by anti-junta fighters.

Andrews said the world should take coordinated action to isolate the junta financially and commit to a "dramatic increase" in humanitarian assistance.

He said UN members "must respond to the crisis in Myanmar with the same urgency they have responded to the crisis in Ukraine".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
united nationsmyanmar
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
60% - 6705 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 637 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
35% - 3918 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.10
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.32
+1.4%
Rand - Euro
16.76
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.08
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,813.80
-0.3%
Silver
20.95
-0.6%
Palladium
1,822.84
+1.6%
Platinum
931.08
-0.3%
Brent Crude
122.27
+0.2%
Top 40
59,434
-1.1%
All Share
65,711
-1.0%
Resource 10
68,544
-1.7%
Industrial 25
73,056
-1.2%
Financial 15
15,171
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance...

13 Jun

Cape Town youngsters leave a life of selling drugs to start their own maintenance business
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo