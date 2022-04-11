36m ago

add bookmark

Chile announces unprecedented water rationing plan as drought enters 13th year

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Photo: Alaister Russell/Gallo Images)
(Photo: Alaister Russell/Gallo Images)

As a punishing, record-breaking drought enters its 13th year, Chile on Monday announced an unprecedented plan to ration water for the capital of Santiago, a city of nearly 6 million.

"A city can't live without water," Claudio Orrego, the governor of the Santiago metropolitan region, said in a press conference. "And we're in an unprecedented situation in Santiago's 491-year history where we have to prepare for there to not be enough water for everyone who lives here."

The plan features a four-tier alert system that goes from green to red and starts with public service announcements, moves onto restricting water pressure and ends with rotating water cuts of up to 24 hours for about 1.7 million customers.

The alert system is based off the capacity of the Maipo and Mapocho rivers that supply the capital with most of its water and have seen dwindling water levels as the drought drags on.


The government estimates that the country's water availability has dropped 10% to 37% over the last 30 years and could drop another 50% in northern and central Chile by 2060.

The water deficit in the rivers, measured in liters per second, will determine if cuts will take place every 12, six or four days. In each case, a different area would face water cuts each day.

"This is the first time in history that Santiago has a water rationing plan due to the severity of climate change," Orrego said. "It's important for citizens to understand that climate change is here to stay. It's not just global, it's local."

Certain areas in the city center would be exempt due to the high concentration of capitals. Areas fed by well water or other sources besides the two rivers will also be exempt.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chiledroughtsweather
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 6002 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 2541 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.56
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
18.97
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
15.85
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.81
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.6%
Gold
1,952.15
+0.3%
Silver
25.01
+0.9%
Palladium
2,435.50
+0.4%
Platinum
981.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
102.78
+2.1%
Top 40
67,406
-0.5%
All Share
74,426
-0.5%
Resource 10
82,070
-1.2%
Industrial 25
79,781
-0.2%
Financial 15
17,156
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to...

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man on course to complete 100 swims to Robben Island to raise R100 000 for SPCA
We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot

09 Apr

We chat to teen Peter Calcott, who hiked the Waterberg barefoot
From pumping petrol to working in a law firm - EC LLB graduate Siphenkosi Nqoro...

08 Apr

From pumping petrol to working in a law firm - EC LLB graduate Siphenkosi Nqoro gets dream job
WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off...

07 Apr

WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off the streets
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo