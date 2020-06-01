34m ago

add bookmark

China accuses US of selfishness, blackmail over cutting ties with WHO

US President Donald Trump. (Gallo Images/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump. (Gallo Images/Getty Images)
  • Tensions between the US and China are rising after Trump pulled WHO funding and made accusations about China.
  • China has now accused the US of being selfish and "undermining international cooperation" against Covid-19.
  • The US remains the epicentre of the virus.

China on Monday accused the US of "selfishness" after President Donald Trump said he would terminate the US relationship with the World Health Organization.

The US and China have clashed repeatedly on different topics and on Friday Trump said he would sever ties with the UN health body, which he had previously accused of being too lenient with China.

The WHO's massive loss of funding from the US comes as the deadly coronavirus - which surfaced in a Chinese province late last year - rages on.

READ | EU encourages US to rethink cutting ties with WHO

"The international community generally disagrees with such US acts of selfishness, evasion of responsibility, and undermining of international cooperation against the epidemic," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian at a regular press briefing on Monday.

He added the WHO "cannot possibly serve only one country, and should not follow the will of the country that pays the most to it".

The US has been the WHO's biggest contributor, but in April Trump suspended funding, accusing it of not doing enough to curb Covid-19's initial spread and of being too soft on China.

Denied

While Trump said there was a need for "answers from China on the virus", Beijing has furiously denied allegations that it downplayed the threat when the pathogen first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

On Monday, Zhao said "in the face of the epidemic, any suppression or even blackmail of the WHO is a disregard of life, challenge to humanitarianism, and destruction of international cooperation".

He said China would "play its due role as a responsible big country" and support the WHO in taking on a position of leadership in tackling the virus, calling on the international community to unite and increase political support and funding for the body.

Related Links
Lockdown Level 3: Some independent schools open doors to Grade 7 and 12 pupils
Level 3: No bargaining with schools, we must work to make them ready - KZN education MEC
Covid-19 wrap: Iran cases jump by 3 000, Armenian PM tests positive and Italian doctor sparks row
Read more on:
coronavirususdonald trumpwhochina
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you support the continued ban on tobacco products under Level 3?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
14% - 7569 votes
No
86% - 46518 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers

22 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins

21 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde

15 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights

14 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights
View all Podcasts
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
FEEL GOOD | This karting academy is making an autistic boy's motorsport dreams...

26 May

FEEL GOOD | This karting academy is making an autistic boy's motorsport dreams come true
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20153.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo