36m ago

add bookmark

China bans some US chicken, shuts Pepsi plant to fight virus

  • China has suspended frozen chicken from Tyson Foods.
  • PepsiCo was also ordered to shut down one of its plants.
  • This follows a new cluster of virus cases in Beijing.

China banned imports from a top US poultry producer and ordered a Beijing Pepsi factory to close on Sunday as authorites clamped down on food production and distribution amid a new coronavirus cluster in the capital.

Health officials also reported 22 new virus cases in Beijing, where they have tested more than two million residents as they seek to contain a wave of new infections linked to a wholesale market in the capital.

Imports of frozen chicken from Tyson Foods have been "temporarily suspended", the General Administration of Customs said, after a virus outbreak was found at one of the company's production facilities in the US.

Products from the firm that have already arrived in China will be confiscated, the statement said.

US food and drinks giant PepsiCo was also ordered to shut down one of its snack-making plants in Beijing after several employees tested positive, company spokesperson Fan Zhimin said.

She added that 87 close contacts had been traced and quarantined.

More than 220 people have so far tested positive from the new Beijing clusters that have been traced to chopping boards used to handle imported salmon at the city's Xinfadi market.

The market supplies more than 70 percent of Beijing's fresh produce and has been closed, with officials on Friday advising citizens to dispose of frozen seafood and bean products bought there.

Officials on Friday also announced a nationwide campaign to inspect all fresh products coming from "high-risk countries" following reports of new virus clusters at plants in Germany and the US.

Authorities are targeting those who work in restaurants, supermarkets, markets and food delivery couriers for testing, according to Gao Xiaojun of the Beijing Municipal Helth Commission.

Dozens of communities have also been sealed off in the city to contain the spread, with residents told to avoid non-essential travel and schools closed.

One million tests

Authorities are conducting tests in batches, according to Gao, allowing them to process up to one million per day.

The new infections reported Sunday include a nurse - the first health worker to test positive since the re-emergence of the virus just over a week ago.

The chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention told reporters Friday that the new outbreak had been "brought under control", but Beijing would still see new cases.

The outbreak has also spread to Tongzhou, the administrative hub in Beijing where key government offices are located, health officials said Sunday.

Infections brought in by Chinese nationals returning home had accounted for the majority of recent cases until the Beijing cluster.


Related Links
Covid-19 wrap | Europe tops 2,5 million cases, clinical trials of 'divisive drug' halted
China to set up 'security agency' in Hong Kong
China charges Canadians with spying, 18 months after arrest
Read more on:
pepsiuschinacoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you feel government is doing enough to protect women against gender-based violence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
8% - 703 votes
No
67% - 5933 votes
It needs to do more
25% - 2172 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.38
(-0.86)
ZAR/GBP
21.16
(-0.94)
ZAR/EUR
19.45
(-0.93)
ZAR/AUD
11.85
(-0.55)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.79)
Gold
1742.74
(+0.09)
Silver
17.61
(+0.20)
Platinum
807.00
(+0.31)
Brent Crude
41.85
(+1.62)
Palladium
1904.52
(+0.60)
All Share
54224.40
(+0.53)
Top 40
49812.34
(+0.45)
Financial 15
10552.73
(+0.58)
Industrial 25
75183.31
(-0.14)
Resource 10
49656.29
(+1.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20169.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo