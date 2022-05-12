1h ago

add bookmark

China passenger jet catches fire, dozens 'lightly injured'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • A passenger plane caught fire in China.
  • It veered off the runway during takeoff.
  • All 113 passengers and nine crew were safely evacuated.

A Chinese passenger jet has caught fire after veering off the runway in China’s Chongqing, leaving dozens of people with what were said to be minor injuries.

READ | Aviation watchdog warns of increase in 'incidents', plane crashes in SA

The incident happened on Thursday as the Tibet Airlines plane was preparing to take off at 08:09 local time (00:09 GMT).

The Airbus A319-115 jet, carrying 113 passengers and nine crew, was headed from the southwestern city of Chongqing to Tibet’s Nyingchi.

Everyone on board was safely evacuated, the airline said in a statement.

The statement said:

In the process of taking off, the flight crew discovered an abnormality with the aircraft and stopped the takeoff, after which the aircraft left the runway.

"The injured passengers were all only lightly injured, and have been sent to hospital for treatment," it added.

In a separate statement, the Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport said about 40 passengers with minor injuries were sent to hospital.

It said Flight TV9833 deviated from the runway during takeoff and that "the left side of the aircraft's nose caught fire".

Operations at the airport have since returned to normal and "the cause of the accident is being investigated," it added.

Firefighters check a plane which caught fire after
Firefighters check a plane which caught fire after veering off the runway with all passengers and crew evacuated safely, in China's southwestern Chongqing.

The incident follows the crash of a Chinese Eastern Boeing 737-800 in south-eastern China on 21 March, in which all 132 people on board were killed.

That accident, in which the plane went into a sudden nosedive and slammed into the ground in a mountainous area, remains under investigation.

Two flight recorders, or "black boxes", were recovered from that crash and are being analysed in the US.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinaair travel
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10784 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4719 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.21
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.77
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.91
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.6%
Gold
1,846.67
-0.3%
Silver
20.98
-2.8%
Palladium
1,979.50
-2.7%
Platinum
970.50
-2.8%
Brent Crude
107.51
+4.7%
Top 40
59,623
-3.5%
All Share
66,185
-3.3%
Resource 10
67,157
-6.0%
Industrial 25
74,326
-2.9%
Financial 15
15,310
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo