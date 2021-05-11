51m ago

add bookmark

China posts slowest population growth in decades

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
  • China's population has grown at its slowest pace in decades, reaching 1.41 billion.
  • The growth of 5.4 percent was the slowest since the 1960s, due in part to falling birthrates and a sharp drop in the number of working-age people.
  • The number of people aged between 15 and 59 dropped nearly seven percentage points, while those over 60 was up more than five percentage points.

China's population has grown at its slowest pace in decades, reaching 1.41 billion, census results showed on Tuesday, highlighting fears of a looming crisis over an ageing society.

The growth of 5.4 percent was the slowest since the 1960s, due in part to falling birthrates and a sharp drop in the number of working-age people.

After decades of a controversial "one-child" policy, Beijing in 2016 allowed families to have two children as fears grew about China's shrinking workforce.

But it is yet to produce the expected baby boom to help offset the country's ageing population.

"The adjustment of China's fertility policy has achieved positive results," said Ning Jizhe, an official from the National Bureau of Statistics.

But he added that the "ageing of the population imposed continued pressure on the long-term balanced development of the population".

The number of people aged between 15 and 59 dropped nearly seven percentage points, while those over 60 was up more than five percentage points.

Falling marriage rates in recent years have impacted on birth rates, as well as rising costs, plus women naturally delaying or avoiding childbirth due to their growing empowerment.

He said the coronavirus pandemic had also slowed birthrates.

Ning added:

The Covid-19 epidemic increased the uncertainty of everyday life and increased worries around hospitalised childbirth, which further reduced residents' willingness to give birth.

There were around 12 million births in 2020, he told reporters. This is down from 14.65 million births the year before -- when Beijing reported the slowest birthrate since Communist China was founded in 1949.

The average size of a family is now 2.62 people, census data showed, down from 3.10 people 10 years ago.

Urban and mobile

In a stark sign of changing Chinese society, the urban population grew to 236.4 million - nearly 15 percent more than in the previous census.

More than 63 percent of people are now living in urban areas.

However, nearly 500 million are now working in places other than their official household registration, known as the hukou, which can make it harder for families to access schools or healthcare.

China conducts a census every decade to determine population growth, movement patterns and other trends, and the sensitive data plays a major role in government policy planning.

The 2020 survey was completed in December with the help of over seven million volunteers.

For the first time, much of the census data was collected online, Ning said, saying the data was "rigorous" and "reliable".

But US-based academic Yi Fuxian, senior scientist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, said he believes that China's population was over-estimated and began to decline in 2018.

The 2020 census data is designed to avoid a "political earthquake" but will "lead to China's economic, social, defense, foreign affairs and other policies (to) continue to be based on the wrong population data," he said.

The census lit up Chinese social media and quickly racked up more than 120 million views.

Some complained that the data could not be accurate, while others pointed out the rising challenges and costs of family life in modern-day China.

"Life itself is not easy," complained one.

"Isn't it good for ordinary people to take responsibility for society and themselves by choosing to delay the next generation?"

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
china
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 5125 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 4712 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 539 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.01
-0.2%
GBP/ZAR
19.79
-0.2%
EUR/ZAR
17.02
-0.1%
AUD/ZAR
10.98
-0.2%
JPY/ZAR
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,835.95
-0.0%
Silver
27.40
+0.3%
Palladium
2,968.78
+0.2%
Platinum
1,244.92
-0.5%
Brent Crude
68.32
+0.1%
Top 40
61,323
-1.7%
All Share
67,232
-1.7%
Resource 10
70,388
-2.4%
Industrial 25
84,611
-1.2%
Financial 15
12,571
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo