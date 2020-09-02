1h ago

add bookmark

China pushing to double nuclear warhead arsenal: Pentagon

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A Pentagon report says that China is seeking to double its nuclear warhead capability.
  • The report says that China has more ships than the US Navy.
  • The report highlights the military growth as a threat to US national security.

The Chinese military is pressing to double its 200-plus nuclear warheads within a decade with the ability to launch them aboard ballistic missiles by land, sea and air, the Pentagon said in a report on Tuesday.

Aside from aiming for technological parity with the United States, the People's Liberation Army is also focused on conducting joint operations, to be able to deter or defeat any US effort to intervene on Taiwan's behalf, the report said.

READ | Iran nuclear deal parties meet amid US pressure

It said that PLA has already matched or surpassed the US military in several areas, including shipbuilding, land-based ballistic and cruise missiles, and air defence systems.

And in its first public estimate of China's nuclear capacity, the annual report said the country has warheads numbering "in the low 200s" in its nuclear stockpile, fewer than the 300 or more estimated by independent analysts.

The report says that number is expected to double over 10 years. China can already launch nuclear weapons by ballistic missile from land and sea, and is developing the capacity to do develop an air-launched ballistic missile as well, the report said.

"It is likely that Beijing will seek to develop a military by mid-century that is equal to - or in some cases superior to - the US military, or that of any other great power that the PRC views as a threat," the report said.

'US national interest'

If China achieves that goal and the US fails to address it, the report said, it "will have serious implications for US national interests and the security of the international rules-based order".

A Pentagon official said that although China remains far behind the US in terms of nuclear warheads, the acceleration shows Beijing moving from its traditional "minimum deterrence posture" to full-fledged competition.

"Combined with a near-complete lack of transparency regarding their strategic intent and the perceived need for a much larger, more diverse nuclear force, these developments pose a significant concern for the United States," said Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence Chad Sbragia.

He said the military expansion is part of China's overall strategy for a sweeping modernisation and to establish itself as a leading global power by 2049.

China has made clear it sees the US as seeking to maintain military supremacy globally, and says Washington, with military bases on the western Pacific rim and a potent naval presence throughout the region, is the source of tensions in Asia.

The report noted that China already has the world's largest navy, with 350 ships and submarines, compared to 293 for the US Navy.

The Pentagon has highlighted that deficit as it seeks to expand its fleet to 355 vessels.

The report also highlights China's advantage, unrestricted by arms agreements that the US and Russia have, in ground-launched ballistic missiles.

However, the US leads in submarine-launched and air-launched ballistic missiles; China is still working to develop the latter.

The report described China as determined to project its power eastward into the Pacific beyond Taiwan, and to pressure the US out of the region.

The report said that as China seeks to bring Washington-ally Taiwan under its control, Beijing is seeking the ability to win a possible war with the US over the island.

We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

Related Links
India accuses China of 'provocative' military movements at border
China says 'we don't wish to see more clashes' on India border
North Korea's Kim reappears after weeks of speculation
Read more on:
uschinanuclear
Lottery
1 person wins R397k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
It looks set that four SA teams will play in an expanded PRO16. How should SA Rugby go about accommodating its franchises?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers
24% - 1155 votes
The Cheetahs and Kings can't just be dumped
10% - 468 votes
The Currie Cup should be used as qualification
66% - 3130 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.69
(-0.47)
ZAR/GBP
22.33
(-0.24)
ZAR/EUR
19.83
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
12.27
(-0.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.29)
Gold
1970.20
(-0.08)
Silver
27.98
(-0.93)
Platinum
937.01
(-0.35)
Brent Crude
45.78
(+0.66)
Palladium
2257.58
(-0.12)
All Share
56350.85
(+0.76)
Top 40
52143.16
(+0.85)
Financial 15
9831.57
(-1.53)
Industrial 25
76582.86
(+1.75)
Resource 10
56299.88
(+0.55)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how...

31 Aug

Two Joburg youngsters just created their own instant coffee brand –  here's how they did it
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo