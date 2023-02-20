57m ago

add bookmark

China rejects US claim it may arm Russia, will instead propose a 'political solution' to Ukraine war

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • China has denied US claims it may provide arms to Russia to aid its war against Ukraine.
  • Instead, the nation pointed the finger at the US for providing weaponry to Ukraine. 
  • China said it would publish a proposal this week to find a 'political solution' to the Ukraine crisis.

Beijing strongly denied on Monday US claims that China was considering arming Russia in its war against Ukraine, as it reiterated a call for dialogue to end the conflict.

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Beijing was now "considering providing lethal support" to Moscow ranging "from ammunition to the weapons themselves".

"It is the United States and not China that is endlessly shipping weapons to the battlefield," China's foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday, when asked about the US claims.

"We urge the United States to earnestly reflect on its own actions, and do more to alleviate the situation, promote peace and dialogue, and stop shifting blame and spreading false information," Wang told a regular briefing.

Moscow's offensive in Ukraine is a sensitive issue for Beijing, which has sought to position itself as neutral while offering diplomatic backing to its strategic ally Russia.

"It is clear to the international community who is calling for dialogue and fighting for peace, and who is adding fuel to the fire and encouraging opposition," Wang added, reiterating a call for support for a Chinese proposal to end the war.

On Saturday, China said it would publish this week a proposal to find a "political solution" to the Ukraine crisis, with Beijing's top diplomat telling a conference the country is "on the side of dialogue".

READ | Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv, vows support as long as needed

Wang Yi told the Munich Security Conference that China was against attacks on nuclear power plants, opposed the use of biochemical weapons and was willing to work with "all parties".

Later on Monday, the EU's foreign policy chief warned China against providing weapons to Russia for its war on Ukraine.

Josep Borrell said he told Wang Yi that "for us, it would be a red line in our relationship. He told me that they are not going to do it, that they don't plan to do it. But we will remain vigilant".

Alleged spy balloon

Blinken's accusations came as relations between China and the United States were further strained after Washington shot down what it said was a Chinese spy balloon earlier this month.

The United States has repeatedly warned China against providing support to Russia for its war in Ukraine, which is nearing its one-year anniversary.

Appearing on Sunday on ABC, Blinken said that US President Joe Biden had warned his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, as long ago as last March against sending weapons to Russia.

Since that time, "China has been careful not to cross that line, including by holding off on selling lethal weapons systems for use on the battlefield", according to a US administration source familiar with the issue.

In Munich, Blinken and Wang Yi clashed over Washington's shooting down of a Chinese balloon over its airspace.

During their encounter, Blinken "directly spoke to the unacceptable violation of US sovereignty and international law by (China's) high-altitude surveillance balloon in US territorial airspace", State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

He also warned Wang "about the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia or assistance with systemic sanctions evasion", Price said.

ALSO READ | China to reveal a peace plan for Ukraine as one-year anniversary of Russian invasion nears

In turn, Wang Yi told Blinken that their countries' relations had been damaged by how Washington reacted to the balloon, which China has repeatedly described as a civilian craft for weather research that veered off course.

Wang Yi "made clear China's solemn position on the so-called airship incident", and "urged the US side to change course, acknowledge and repair the damage that its excessive use of force caused to China-US relations", state news agency Xinhua reported.

Speaking on Saturday at the gathering of world leaders in Munich, the diplomat had condemned the US reaction to the balloon as "hysterical and absurd".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
wang wenbinantony blinkenusrussiachinaweaponsinvasionwar
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
33% - 2188 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
56% - 3759 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
11% - 708 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | News24 On Air

14 Feb

LISTEN LIVE | News24 On Air
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.12
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.82
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.35
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.53
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.4%
Platinum
935.96
+1.2%
Palladium
1,524.58
+1.5%
Gold
1,842.94
-0.2%
Silver
21.78
+0.2%
Brent Crude
83.00
-2.6%
Top 40
73,512
+0.4%
All Share
79,535
+0.3%
Resource 10
72,174
+1.6%
Industrial 25
105,075
-0.1%
Financial 15
16,221
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'I'm a winning gogo': Khayelitsha woman's chicken earns her Western Cape...

18 Feb

PICS | 'I'm a winning gogo': Khayelitsha woman's chicken earns her Western Cape Champion Tavern Chef title
Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings

15 Feb

Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings
'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee...

15 Feb

'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee finds freedom in water
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

4h ago

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

4h ago

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all...

4h ago

New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all your adventures
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

16 Feb

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo